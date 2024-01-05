It's no secret that the first-gen Pixel Fold has some problems. Perhaps owing to just how long Google's foldable phone existed as a rumor — not to mention the company's decision to hold back an even earlier iteration — the Fold struggled to keep up with its competition right out of the gate. And as phones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and OnePlus Open have launched with far more refined experiences, the difference between Google and the rest of the field has grown that much more obvious.

Thankfully, with first-gen jitters out of its system, Google should come back with a much stronger successor sometime this year. Although early rumors on a Pixel Fold follow-up are quiet, we do know the company is planning at least one more product like it. If you're excited about a second-gen Pixel Fold, here's everything we know so far — and everything you should expect to see.

Google Pixel Fold 2: Design and specs

One of the earliest rumors surrounding a Pixel Fold successor comes from an update to the Pixel Buds partner app in October 2023, pinpointing a mysterious device known as "Comet." In code found within the APK, "Comet" was paired with "Felix," otherwise known as the first-gen Pixel Fold. That's how we know future products are in the works, but without much else to go off of, we're stuck with a pretty big mystery.

This could be a full-on successor, or it could be a spin-off flip phone, as Google could attempt to follow in Samsung's shoes. In between the first-gen Galaxy Fold and the Galaxy Z Fold 2, Samsung debuted the original Galaxy Z Flip as a more affordable foldable in an all-new form factor. And obviously, if it's a clamshell device, our expectations for design, specs, and practically everything else, will be completely upended.

Unfortunately, until we see more leaks, the only thing we can do is speculate. Thankfully, this is Google we're talking about — there will always be more leaks. Until then, let's assume we're looking at a proper Pixel Fold 2, the most likely route for the company to take with its next foldable.

Both the best and the worst elements of the Pixel Fold come down to Google's design. On one hand, the notebook-style hinge makes for a completely unique device. The outer screen is spacious and roomy — genuinely, it made me miss 16:9 displays on smartphones. Meanwhile, defaulting to a horizontal orientation when open is great for multitasking and media alike. It really allows the device to stand out from the crowd.

But there's plenty to improve on here, and it all starts with the weight. Considering rival foldables from Samsung and OnePlus weigh 30 to 40 grams less than the first-gen Pixel Fold, look for one of the biggest changes to come on the scale. Google has to make this thing lighter to keep up with the competition — the first-gen Pixel Fold is heavy enough that holding it in one hand is a real challenge.

Of course, that's not the only place Google could improve. The inner display is leagues behind the rest of the field. Implementing additional display layers — or even adapting the anti-glare finish seen on the OnePlus Open — could do wonders. Likewise, the large bezels on the first model could be slimmed down, perhaps with a move to an under-display camera, and the crease could be minimized to avoid visual distractions.

As far as specs go, this should be pretty predictable. Assuming the Pixel Fold 2 does arrive in 2024 — and does so prior to the launch of the Pixel 9 — it'll likely run on the Tensor G3 chip found in the Pixel 8 series. That's a big improvement over the Tensor G2 SoC used last year, particularly when it comes to overheating, though it's a far cry from the Qualcomm-made chipsets found in devices from Samsung and OnePlus. Pair it with 12GB of RAM and at least 256GB of storage — the same specs found on the first-gen model — and you're looking at a modern flagship.

Google Pixel Fold 2: Software

The version of Android the Pixel Fold 2 launches with really depends on when it launches. If it arrives in the first half of 2024 — say, around a year after the first model — it would include Android 14 out of the box. If it arrives after Android 15 ships in the back half of the year, it'll include Google's latest build. Either way, we hope to see Google try to double-down on some foldable-focused enhancements this time. Samsung and OnePlus have both done an excellent job in this regard, and the Pixel Fold just isn't quite there.

One place where Google will definitely improve over the first-gen model is software support. The company seems committed to its new seven-year policy for OS and security patches alike, which would allow a Pixel Fold 2 launched in 2024 to see support through 2031. That should help the ultra-expensive price tag for foldables go down a little bit easier.

Google Pixel Fold 2: Cameras

The Pixel Fold impressed us with its cameras at launch, at least as far as foldables go, though our recent folding phone shoot-out proved Google has plenty of space left to improve. One of the best things about the company's design is its camera bar, allowing for much larger sensors than what you might find on Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold series. It's unclear yet if Google plans to upgrade or change its sensors — something it doesn't do often, to be frank — but we'll likely see improved processing at the very least, along with the usual arrangement of AI-focused tools.

Although it seemed like the Pixel Fold would arrive at a more affordable price point than what we'd previously seen from Samsung in the US, it was OnePlus that managed to undercut the competition. Google's first-gen Fold launched at $1,800 in the US, the same price as the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and its successor. Considering the Pixel 8 series saw price hikes across the board, it's difficult to imagine the Pixel Fold 2 getting any sort of discount. Until we hear more, expect the MSRP to come in right at that $1,800 mark for another year.

One space Google could make some big improvements is in its availability. The Pixel Fold only launched in four regions: the US, the UK, Germany, and Japan. It's obvious this particular device was meant as a testing ground for what a foldable Pixel could be, and by keeping the launch limited in scope, it was easier to keep expectations low. Look for broader availability in a second-gen model, though, especially in regions where other Pixels have landed for years. That means places like Australia, France, Spain, and Canada could be on the list.

The foldable revolution has only just begun

I'm not the biggest fan of the first-gen Pixel Fold, but that only makes me more excited for its successor. Google has a good base to work off with future models, and if the company can iron some of the kinks out of its foldable, we could be looking at something truly worth rivaling the best from Samsung and OnePlus. Only time — and the usual deluge of Google rumors and leaks — will tell.