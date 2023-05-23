For as useful as in-screen fingerprint scanners are, sometimes they'll just flat-out refuse to authenticate you. While some devices, like recent models in the Galaxy S lineup, use more secure and faster ultrasonic sensors, Google's Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series feature a weaker optical sensor beneath the display. These scanners aren't necessarily terrible, but often, they will simply refuse to read fingerprints and prompt you to enter your PIN instead. After software updates didn't quite improve the sensors, Reddit users have found a way to make them work a little bit better.

Late last month, someone on the Google Pixel subreddit became frustrated with their Pixel phone because the fingerprint sensor wouldn't work if their fingers were clean and dry. The user eventually figured out that if they wiped their finger on the side of their nose and collected the facial oil from it, the sensor would immediately recognize the attempt and unlock the phone.

Google hasn't acknowledged this workaround, but many people in the comments replied saying that the trick worked for them. In fact, someone else started a new thread yesterday highlighting the previous post and noting that the trick had worked for them.

Still, even with this trick working for some users, others refuse to even try and suggested that those with dry hands use moisturizer instead of wiping their fingers on their face.

Naturally, this workaround isn't universal and there could be plenty of other ways to get the sensor working better, but this is certainly the oddest one we've seen.

The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro managed to improve the fingerprint scanner a little, but they still use the same optical technology as their predecessors. With the Pixel 8 lineup likely to launch this fall, Google could be looking to upgrade to an ultrasonic sensor like the ones in Samsung's flagship series.