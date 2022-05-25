If you own a Google Pixel, you'll likely perform a factory reset at some point. While factory resetting a Pixel is similar to most Android devices, some unique steps may catch you unaware. Even if you recently bought a flagship Pixel 8 or a new Pixel 7a, it's a good idea to learn how to perform a factory reset safely. This guide explains what happens when you complete a factory reset and shows you how to perform one without issue.

What happens when I factory reset my Google Pixel?

A factory reset wipes all data from your phone and restores all settings to the default. This includes (but is not limited to) photos, videos, contacts, files, apps, messages, and passwords. Whether performing it as part of troubleshooting or as a trade-in, we recommend backing up your Pixel before you do a factory reset, as data stored in the cloud can be restored.

What to do before you factory reset your Google Pixel

To perform a factory reset safely, you'll do these steps first:

You know the Google Account username and password associated with the phone.

You know the phone's PIN, pattern, or password.

You backed up your data to your Google account.

The phone is plugged in and charging.

If you use Google Authenticator, you must export your account before you begin.

How to factory reset your Google Pixel

Here are the steps you'll follow to factory reset your Google Pixel:

Open the Settings app. Scroll to the bottom and tap System. 2 Images Close From the System menu, scroll down and tap Reset options. Tap Erase all data (factory reset). If you're troubleshooting your phone, perform the other reset options before a factory reset. 2 Images Close Tap Erase all data in the lower-right corner of your screen. This screen shows the accounts you are signed in to. Check that you have the login details for each saved somewhere else. Enter your phone's PIN, pattern, or password. Tap Erase all data in the lower-right corner of your screen to start the factory reset. There is no going back after this step. 2 Images Close

A factory reset may take several minutes. When the factory reset is complete, your phone restarts and displays its original setup screen. If you were running an older version of Android, check if you can upgrade to Android 14.

Do more with your new Pixel

After you've factory reset your phone, you can continue using it or send it on its way. If you're not participating in a trade-in program or giving away your device, donate or trade in your phone to earn a little cash and help the environment.

