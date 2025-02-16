Google's devices in development go by internal codenames; they're typically one of the first things we learn about new Pixel devices. The Pixel 10, series, we learned in September, will come with convention-breaking codenames. The new phones' codenames will be themed around horses, for some reason — not that prior generation codenames made much more sense.

The Pixel 9 was released in August, so we're coming up on six months since the current generation hit store shelves — the halfway mark between Pixel 9 and Pixel 10. The half-anniversary seemed like as good a pretense as any to talk a little about the Pixel series's history with codenames. Here's what every Pixel phone so far has been referred to internally at Google.

1 2016: Billfish

The first-generation Pixel and Pixel XL were released in 2016. The two phones kicked off a tradition of aquatic-themed codenames for Pixel devices: the smaller Pixel was condenamed Sailfish, while the Pixel XL was Marlin.

Sailfish and marlin are both species of billfish, identified by their long, pointed nasal bones (or bills). Sailfish are smaller than marlin, so the two names make sense for the smaller and larger Pixel phones — though it's not obvious why they're named after fish in the first place.

2 2017: Freshwater fish

In keeping with the first-generation theme, the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL were also codenamed after fish. This time, though, they're freshwater species: the Pixel 2 was codenamed Walleye, while the Pixel 2 XL went by Taimen internally.

Walleye are native to North America, while taimen are large river fish found in Eastern Europe and Asia. The two aren't closely related; walleye are in the perch family, while taimen are a large salmonid species.

3 2018: More obscure fish

The Pixel 3 series keeps up Google's fish-codename tradition, but less straightforwardly. The Pixel 3 was codenamed Blueline, possibly in reference to either the blue-line snapper or blueline tilefish. The Pixel 3 XL was Crosshatch, presumably after the crosshatch triggerfish. This generation defied the standing convention of naming the XL model after a larger fish than the smaller base model.

4 2019: Yet more fish

The first a-series Pixel phones were released in the spring of 2019. Pixel 3a was called Sargo, after a type of ray-finned ocean fish; the Pixel 3a XL was codenamed Bonito in reference to a member of the tuna family.

Later that year, the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL both came in a flashy coral-orange color, which may have influenced the phones' codenames. The Pixel 4 was codenamed Flame, while the 4XL was Coral.

Straightforwardly, those two codenames are references to orange things: both flames and coral are (or can be) orange in color, like the Pixel 4 and 4 XL. They might still be fish references, too: there are a few fish with "flame" or "coral" in their names, including the flame tetra and the coral trout.

5 2020: Fish again?

Source: Google

The Pixel 4a hit shelves in August of 2020, again, with a fishy codename: it was referred to internally as Sunfish. The Pixel 5 came a few months later, sporting the codename Redfin.

The Pixel 4a 5G came a little later, in November. It was codenamed Bramble, presumably in reference to the bramble shark.

6 2021: Birds!

Starting in 2021, Google ditched the nautical theme. August's Pixel 5a was referred to internally as Barbet, which is both a breed of dog and a species of bird. Given the code names of other Pixel phones released in 2021, I'm assuming this barbet is the latter.

The first Tensor-powered phone, the Pixel 6, was codenamed Oriole; the Pixel 6 Pro was Raven.

7 2022: Big cats

The first Pixel phone to come out in 2022, the Pixel 6a, was codenamed Bluejay, in keeping with the rest of the Pixel 6 series.

The Pixel 7 series, meanwhile, is codenamed after big cats: the base Pixel 7 is Panther, while the Pixel 7 Pro is Cheetah.

8 2023: Dogs

Google's flagship Pixel phones for 2023 hit the scene with dog-themed codenames. Before that, though, the Pixel 7a, released in May of 2023, carried the codename Lynx (in keeping with Panther and Cheetah from the year before).

The Pixel 8 was codenamed Shiba; the Pixel 8 Pro was referred to internally as Husky. The first-generation Pixel Fold does its own thing with codename Felix — more cat than dog.

9 2024: Lizards

The Pixel 8a was the first phone Google released last year, in May. Like the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro that came before it, the 8a had a dog-themed codename: it was referred to internally at Google as Akita.

The standard Pixel 9 series carried lizard-themed codenames. The Pixel 9 is Tokay, after a species of gecko; the Pixel 9 Pro is Caiman, named for a large carnivorous lizard closely related to alligators; and the Pixel 9 Pro XL is Komodo, for the Komodo dragon.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold wasn't animal-themed at all, carrying the codename Comet.

10 2025: Horses (reportedly)

Google hasn't released any phones yet this year, but leaks point to another new theme: horses. Based on what we've heard so far, the Pixel is codenamed Frankel, the 10 Pro is Blazer, and the 10 Pro XL is Mustang. Frankel is a retired champion racehorse, blazer is a breed of horse, and "mustang" refers to any number of breeds of feral horse in the United States.

The Pixel 9a, reportedly available this March, is codenamed Tegu after a type of lizard, in keeping with other Pixel 9 phones. The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is reportedly codenamed Rango — which, for me, brings to mind the 2011 animated Western in which Johnny Depp plays an eponymous gunslinging lizard. I can see the thematic connection with horses, at least.

Pixel 10 is coming later this year