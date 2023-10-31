Summary Google is integrating weather data into its Clock app, providing users with real-time weather information alongside the displayed time.

The weather integration is currently being rolled out on the Pixel 8 series and other Pixel phones running Android 14 QPR 1, with a wider release expected in the future.

The Clock app not only displays weather information in the main interface, but also shows full-screen weather forecasts when alarms go off, helping users prepare for their day.

Smartphones have replaced several standalone gadgets which served singular functions, such as calculators, alarm clocks, notepads, and physical calendars. All our favorite Android smartphones have some variation of the Clock app, and Google’s Pixel series ships with the company’s own variation as well. Besides telling you the time, Google could make the Clock app even more useful with weather data which would show up in widgets and alongside your morning alarm.

Weather integration in the Google Clock app has been in the works for a while now. We spotted the first signs of this helpful integration showing up in early October when the Android 14 QPR1 Beta 2 was released. However, Google quickly made it a server-side flag thereafter, and reports from users suggest it shows upon their Pixel phones running the beta occasionally. 9to5Google recently spotted a wider rollout currently underway on the Pixel 8 series and other Pixel phones running Android 14 QPR 1. The feature should show up on other Pixel phones bundled with the December Pixel Feature Drop update.

Google’s latest change for the Clock app integrates Android’s weather service com.google.android.apps.weather into Google clock. The result is immediately apparent in the Clock tab of the Google Clock app — you need to tap the Add local weather prompt to give the app location access, and your local weather conditions immediately show up under the displayed time. The detail is accompanied by the day’s highest and lowest temperature forecast as well. You will see the same forecasts for all the cities added to track world time.

3 Images Close

Screenshots of the new weather information in the Google Clock app

The app also shows you full-screen weather forecasts when alarms go off, so you can prepare for your day accordingly. The forecast is helpfully shown in text format with bold formatting for emphasis on temperatures and condition descriptors, making it easier to process if you’re still sleepy.Tapping Ok Thanks at the bottom of the screen dismisses the forecast. The clock app helpfully redirects you to the Regional preferences page in device settings if you want to change the temperature units through the Change temperature units shortcut in the Clock app settings page.

3 Images Close

Weather information in the Google Clock widgets (left) and alarm (right)

The temperature measurements also show up in the app’s World Clock widget you can add to the home screen, making the display more detailed and data-rich. The only downside is that the world clock blocks off a 4x3 grid space on your home screen. However, we are most excited about the forecast summary accompanying alarms. That feature resembles Google Assistant’s Good Morning routine, but without the use of sounds.

This feature should reach your Pixel phone as long as it is eligible for the December feature drop expected in a few months' time. Presently, there's no way to disable the weather integration once it is set up, but a settings option called Local weather on clock should soon appear.