Summary Google is expanding its Car crash detection feature on Pixel phones to five new countries, including Austria, Belgium, India, Portugal, and Switzerland.

The feature is available on Pixel 3 and newer devices, but in the newly added regions, it is compatible with Pixel 4 and later models, including the Pixel Fold.

Car crash detection uses various sensors, location data, and nearby sounds to determine if a crash has occurred, and it does not significantly drain the phone's battery life. Apple offers a similar feature on iPhone 14 and recent Apple Watch models, but it is available in all countries where iPhones are sold.

The Personal Safety app on Google Pixels offers several features that could be useful in an emergency, like Emergency SOS and Safety Check. There's also Car crash detection, in which your Pixel phone can automatically determine when you are involved in a car accident and contact emergency services. But like some of the best Pixel features, this one, too, is available in limited countries. Thankfully, Google is expanding that list by bringing car crash detection on Pixels to five new countries.

As spotted by Mishaal Rahman and Yuval, Pixel users in the following countries can enable the safety feature on their phones:

Austria

Belgium

India

Portugal

Switzerland

The feature already appears to have rolled out, presumably through a Google Play System update, as I can enable Car crash detection on my Pixel 8 Pro in India. The option was previously missing from the phone. Do note that the feature does not support the local language in the newly added regions.

With the addition of these countries, car crash detection on Pixel phones works in 20 countries worldwide.

There's a catch, though. Car crash detection works on Pixel 3 and newer devices. But in the newly added regions, Google's support page lists the safety feature as being compatible with Pixel 4 and later models, including the Pixel Fold. Plus, in some countries, the feature does not support the local language.

If you live in a region where car crash detection is available, navigate to Settings > Safety & emergency > Car crash detection to enable the feature. You have the option of only calling emergency services when a crash is detected or enabling emergency sharing for sharing your location and updates with your emergency contacts.

Car crash detection uses your phone's location, data from various sensors, and nearby sounds to determine if a crash has occurred. Don't worry about the feature draining your Pixel's battery life, as a low-power on-device hub collects the data.

Besides Pixels, Apple is the only other manufacturer to offer car crash detection capabilities on its devices, with the feature being available on iPhone 14 and recent Apple Watch models. While Google was the first to introduce the safety feature, Apple's implementation is superior as the option is not region-restricted like on Pixels. It is available in all countries where iPhones are sold. Additionally, while the Google Pixel Watch 2 packs several safety features, it misses out on car crash detection.