The Google Camera app for Pixel phones, now called Pixel Camera on the Play Store, is widely regarded as one of the best camera apps for Android. It combines the joys of a simplistic user interface (UI) with realistic and accurate color science, which we have come to appreciate. Pixel phones are also great at snapping selfies, which Android makes more accessible through features like the palm timer and Guided Frame. Now, Pixel users are seeing a reminder for the former show up in the Camera app.

A delayed shutter release isn’t a novel concept in photography, but it allows you to line up a shot, hit the shutter button, and then sprint across to ensure you’re not forgotten on the wrong side of the camera in group photos. The same utility is also convenient when you’re working alone, because you can use the delay to take pictures of yourself without using either hand for a conventional selfie.

Holding up your palm sets off a predetermined timer

Timers have several other uses as well, but Google introduced a new feature called palm timer for the Pixel Camera app with the Android 13 June Feature Drop earlier this year. This smart addition uses the powers of machine vision to activate a preset timer when you hold up your palm towards the camera when taking a selfie. The feature works when you set up a three or 10-second timer and hold up your palm within the frame while snapping a selfie. A yellow box should appear around your palm in the camera viewfinder, setting off the camera’s timer.

A reminder to use the palm timer feature (left); Settings options for the palm timer in the Pixel Camera app (right)

Although the feature was introduced many months ago, members of the Android Police team report seeing a new tip in the Camera app recently. As seen in the screenshot, the new tip reminds users of the palm timer feature, and briefly explains how to use it, while warning users the feature may not work well in low light. The reminder toast also has a Go to settings to turn on button at the bottom, which redirects you to the Pixel Camera app settings.

On our devices, we found the palm timer feature is enabled by default, and it activates automatically if you use a three or 10-second timer. However, the settings menu allows you to set it to Always on. When it is always on, you can hold up your palm to set off a standard three-second delay even when you don’t have a timer active in the Pixel Camera settings.

The feature is particularly handy for group shots or when you’re snapping selfies with the phone on a selfie stick, or otherwise placed out of reach. It isn’t clear why the reminder just started showing up, but reminders like these hopefully remind Pixel users of little tricks their devices are capable of.