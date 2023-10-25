Summary Pixel phones have a handy tool called Call Screen that filters out spam calls and will soon suggest contextual replies for easier interactions during calls.

One of the niftiest tools exclusive to Pixel phones is their ability to answer calls on your behalf, saving you from dealing with spam or spending time making appointments. Call Screen on the Pixel 8 is getting an upgrade that makes the voice sound more natural to the caller along with a feature that will soon suggest contextual replies based on the call for easier interactions, say while reserving a table at a restaurant. While we wait for this handy feature to come out, Google is rolling out a new Call Screen trick that lets you take quick action when you receive a call from a saved contact.

Call Screen comes in handy particularly when you receive a call from an unknown number, which is often from a spammy source or a telemarketer. Your Pixel phone can easily filter those out without bothering you and reduce the number of spam calls that you end up attending to. But Google is bringing a similar capability to calls made by your contacts so that you can know if there is something important that you must handle immediately.

Mishaal Rahman’s source spotted a new chip on the dialer screen when they received a call from their mom that read “Ask if urgent.” From what we’ve gathered, when you tap the option, your Pixel will ask if the caller needs your immediate attention, or if the matter can wait for some time. This feature will save you from getting distracted with anything trivial when you are in the middle of something and get back to the person when you’ve got time. And if it’s indeed urgent, you can simply jump to the call.

Google hasn’t officially detailed how this new “Ask if urgent” chip is supposed to work, but Rahman guesses that it will appear only for your saved contacts while you will continue to see the Call Screen option when you get calls from unknown numbers. This feature is different from contextual replies coming to the Pixel 8 series as the chip appears before you answer the call while reply suggestions will show up in the middle of a call based on what the other person is saying.

It isn’t clear which Pixel phone models will get the new Call Screen feature, but a few users have spotted it on their Pixel 7 and Pixel Fold, so it is certainly not exclusive to the latest Pixel 8 phones. One of our team members also spotted it a while ago, indicating the rollout has already begun as the option is appearing for more and more Pixel users out there. But how long it will take to reach everyone is still up in the air. You can try updating the Google Phone app to the latest version, but that still wouldn’t guarantee that you will see the new chip.