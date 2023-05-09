Source: Google Google Pixel Buds Pro $160 $200 Save $40 With strong audio, competent ANC, and excellent battery life, the Pixel Buds Pro make for a great option at this price. If you're an Android user who doesn't want to spend $200+ on earbuds, these should absolutely be at the top of your list. $160 at Amazon $160 at Best Buy

At their normal price of $200, the Google Pixel Buds Pro don't really stand out. That's because, in that $200+ price range, you're competing with some of the best wireless earbuds you can buy. But at the current sale price of $160, the math changes quite a bit. Now you are talking about earbuds with good sound quality, a bunch of Android-specific features, plus great battery life, and all of this costs substantially less than the competition.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel Buds Pro

The Buds Pro strike a nice balance between audio quality, features, and with today's discount, price. We scored them a 9 out of 10 in our review, pointing out that they offer ample bass, competent ANC, and a fantastic transparency mode. The sound isn't much better or worse than other earbuds in this range. We compared them to the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, noting that the differences between the two were very subtle. The ANC doesn't set them apart much, either, though you can count on the Buds Pro to mute most low, humming sounds, like a car engine.

As for features, the Buds Pro deliver them in spades. There's the aforementioned transparency mode, which pipes in audio from your surroundings, in real-time, with excellent clarity. Then there's support for Google Fast Pair and Bluetooth multipoint, and of course, you can call up Google Assistant by pressing and holding either bud. Unfortunately, there's no support for high-bitrate codecs like LDAC, but if you are just using streaming services like Spotify and YouTube, you won't really notice a difference. Finally, there's battery life. You get 7 hours with ANC turned on, which is pretty solid, and a whopping 11 hours with it turned off.

There's not much else to say here that hasn't been said already. If you're an Android user that doesn't want to spend $190+, one who doesn't need the Samsung-specific features of the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, the Google Buds Pro are about as good as you can get for $160. Grab a pair; you won't be disappointed.