Google's premium set of Pixel Buds Pro may not be at the top of the list when it comes to picking out the best wireless earbuds, but what these buds lack in style they more than make up for in features. Simplistic in design yet versatile in function, at their standard $200 price point they're great for Android users seeking out a good set of buds that don't break the bank. Take $40 off, however, and they quickly become a top choice for those in need of a budget-friendly yet solid set of earbuds.

Why the Google Pixel Buds Pro earbuds are worth your money

Google's Pixel Buds Pro offer an all-around solid performing pair of buds that work well in just about any situation they're needed. Audio quality is good, delivering a great range of highs and mids with ample bass to boost the clarity of your favorite tracks as well as voice calls. The actually decent active noise-cancelation they feature also makes them one of the best wireless earbuds for calls you can grab at this price, and they pair quite nicely as wireless earbuds for the Pixel 7a and other Pixel phones if you're already part of the Google ecosystem.

However, they aren't just suited for Google's line of smartphones. Bluetooth multipoint connection lets you quickly sync up and switch between any two devices. Letting you swap from listening to your Spotify playlist on your laptop to taking calls from any Android phone without having to reconnect on the fly, it's a great feature that not all earbuds in this price range have. It works even better thanks to the Fast Pair-based audio switching the Pixel Buds Pro support out of the box.

Battery life is also top-notch for noise-cancelling earbuds in this price range, offering upwards of 7 hours of listening time with ANC on (11 hours with ANC off), plus an additional 30 hours with the charging case. Considering that the more expensive Galaxy Buds Pro 2 earbuds only get you up to 5 hours with ANC on, the additional playtime the Pixel Buds Pro can offer is well worth it for the discounted price.

The case can be a bit bulky for some, and oddly it can be a bit of a challenge to get the buds out of it. Barring that minor inconvenience, however, the Google Pixel Buds Pro are a solid choice for anyone looking to grab a new pair of earbuds for day-to-day use. Even more true now that they are down to $160 — their second-lowest price ever.