Quick answer: Yes, a Qi-certified charger can be used to wirelessly charge Google's Pixel Buds Pro in their case.

For years, Google struggled to create a great set of wireless earbuds, but the company finally nailed it the fourth time around with the Pixel Buds Pro. As our reviewer put it, the Pixel Buds Pro "tick all the right boxes," with great sound, effective ANC, long battery life, and premium features like fast pairing and Bluetooth multipoint connectivity. Logically, with all their merits, these buds will warrant a lot of use. But once battery life is spent, the question is — can the pair be refreshed with simple wireless charging? Let's find out.

Do the Google Pixel Buds Pro earbuds support wireless charging?

The Google Pixel Buds Pro support wireless charging, but you must purchase a Qi-certified wireless charger, such as the Pixel Stand. The wireless charging speed is 2.5W, which compares favorably to the Apple AirPods Pro (1.7W) and is on par with a close competitor, the Sony WF-1000XM5.

As for the buds themselves, simply placing the earbuds in their case will automatically start the recharging sequence. The buds are rated at 7 hours of battery with ANC on and 11 with ANC off, which our testing found generally accurate. That marks a significant improvement over previous generations, which were a bit short on battery life. It's also worth noting that the charging case holds two extra charges.

How do the earbuds sound?

The Pixel Buds Pro are excellent-sounding, placing them among the best true wireless earbuds on the market. Their sound is natural, open, and balanced. Out of the box, treble and midrange frequencies are clear and distinct without being harsh, and the bass response is bouncy. However, you can tweak the frequency curve as desired via a 5-band EQ found in the app. The Pixel Buds Pro rely on the SBC and AAC codecs and don't support LDAC or AptX, which would be required to offer the highest possible audio resolution, but as a practical matter, that's not a huge gripe.

The Pixel Buds Pro effectively leverage ANC to block unwanted background noise, roughly on par with other buds in the same price range. In short, lower-frequency sounds like rumbling engines are practically muted, while higher-pitched frequencies like people talking are dampened to a lesser extent. Call quality is competitive but unremarkable, as some background noise tends to slip through.

How do the Pixel Buds Pro compare to other earbuds?

The Pixel Buds Pro compare favorably to other earbuds in their general price range. As noted, the buds' sound quality satisfies, even compared to earbuds that cost more. However, if ANC is your top priority, it's worth considering the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds or the Sony WF-1000XM5, which are among the current leaders in noise cancellation.

What can you do to get the most from your Google Pixel Buds Pro?

There are a few simple things you can do to optimize your experience with the Google Pixel Buds Pro. To receive good performance from any pair of sealed in-ear buds, such as these, a snug fit is required. This optimizes bass and frequency perception in general and is also essential for effective ANC. The Pixel Buds Pro include three sets of in-ear tips in multiple sizes to help you achieve the necessary seal.

In addition to recharging your buds, habitually stashing them in the case when not in use will keep them protected and help you get years of enjoyment from your purchase. Gently cleaning exterior components with a dab of alcohol on a cotton swab can also help keep things tidy.

