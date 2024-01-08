Quick answer: No, the Google Pixel Buds Pro are not completely waterproof. However, with an IPX4 rating, they are water-resistant and can withstand sweat or the occasional rainy commute.

The Pixel Buds Pro are the latest and best true wireless earbuds from Google. As a successor to the significantly inferior Pixel Buds, the Pixel Buds Pro step up with excellent, improved sound, effective ANC, and longer battery life than their predecessor.

While their IPX4 rating is nothing to write home about, it's comparable to many other earbuds in the same price range and does offer sufficient protection for most uses.

Are the Google Pixel Buds Pro earbuds waterproof?

Although the Google Pixel Buds Pro are not completely waterproof, their IPX4 rating means they can withstand water splashing against their enclosures from any direction. On a practical basis, this means that you can use the Pixel Buds Pro for workouts, jogging, or commuting in the rain without issue. However, you should avoid swimming or showering while wearing them as such exposure can cause irreparable damage. And the "X" in IPX4 denotes that the Google Pixel Buds Pro have not received a rating for dust resistance, so don't tempt your luck in a dust storm — sorry, Burning Man!

It's also worth noting that the case has an IPX2 rating. While it might not survive an accidental washing machine cycle, baseline water resistance makes it more equipped than most cases to withstand day-to-day challenges like spills and splashes.

What should I do if I drop my Pixel Buds Pro in water?

First things first, if you accidentally drop your Google Pixel Buds Pro in water, get them to a dry area as quickly as possible. While the Pixel Buds Pro offer respectable water resistance, they are by no means waterproof and should not be fully submerged if you can avoid it.

Once you have your buds back on dry land, there are some steps you can follow to increase their chances of survival.

Gently shake and blot the earbuds with a soft, dry cloth. Place the earbuds in a bag of rice or silica gel and leave them there for 24 hours. Determine if the earbuds are dry, and return them to the rice or silica for another 24 hours if not. Once they are dry, power them up and hope for the best.

If you drop the IPX2-rated case in water, it's less likely to survive, but you can follow the same basic steps to address the situation.

Are the Pixel Buds Pro good for workouts?

As noted, with their IPX4 rating, the Google Pixel Buds Pro are fine for moderate exercise, such as jogging or pumping iron at the gym. On the other hand, the earbuds are a bit bulky, and their sealed in-ear tips may dislodge or not feel great during more vigorous exercise. If hardcore fitness is your primary application for earbuds, some alternatives offer an IPX5 rating or higher, along with a great fit.

Overall, the Pixel Buds Pro are excellent earbuds with a middle-of-the-road IPX4 water resistance rating. That's sufficient for most applications and should help extend their life compared to earbuds without any water resistance.