Source: Google Google Pixel Buds Pro Good audio and upgrade With nice audio, strong ANC, and excellent battery life, the Pixel Buds Pro deliver a premium earbud experience in ways that Google's past attempts could not. If you are an Android user with the money to spend, these are a great pick. Pros Good audio with ample bass Competent ANC and a fantastic transparency mode Can connect to two audio sources simultaneously Cons Somewhat bulky No high-bitrate codec support $200 at Amazon $200 at Best Buy

Source:Google Google Pixel Buds (2020) Comfortable alternative $130 $180 Save $50 A feature-rich pair of earbuds, the Google Pixel Buds (2020) and Google Buds 2 do a lot due to the always-on Google Assistant, seamless pairing with Pixel phones, and a few other nifty features. This model doesn't quite reach its ambitious heights, but its high price tag is often discounted since it's an older model. Pros So comfortable you practically can't tell you're wearing them Filled with features like fast pairing and touchless assistant access Incredible touch controls Cons Thin and bright sounding No ANC or transparency mode Battery life is mediocre $130 at Amazon



Google has been trying to come up with something to compete with the best wireless earbuds for a while now. Their original offerings are best left in the past. But, their current offerings, consisting of the Google Pixel Buds Pro and the budget-oriented Google Pixel Buds A-Series, are worth consideration, especially for Pixel phone users. We’ve already compared those two if you’re trying to pick between them.

But another pair of Google earbuds are floating around: the Google Pixel Buds (2020). They’re no longer offered directly from the company, but you’ll still see them in the wild. Whether you have a pair and want to upgrade to the newer Pros or have seen them still on sale and need help deciding whether you should purchase, this article is for you.

Price, availability, and specs

Comparing these two earbuds is not a matter of budget versus premium; it's more of a comparison between two models from different generations within approximately the same price range. The Google Pixel Buds Pro have an MSRP of $200, though they do see sales. The Google Pixel Buds (2020) originally sold for $179 and are often sold through third-party vendors at close to that price.



Google Pixel Buds Pro Google Pixel Buds (2020) Battery Life ANC on: 7 hours, ANC off: 11 hours 5 hours (24 with case) Noise Cancellation Yes No Mono Listening Yes Yes IP rating IPX4 (buds), IPX2 (case) IPX4 Supported codecs AAC, SBC AAC, SBC Dimensions (earbuds) 23.72 X 22.03 X 22.33 mm 20.5 x 19.5 x 18.2 mm Charging USB-C, wireless USB-C, wireless Driver size 11mm 12mm Price $200 $179

Design & fit

The Google Pixel Buds Pro and the Pixel Buds (2020) are very similar in design. They’re both sleek, have a colored cap on an otherwise black earbud, and come with a pill-shaped charging case. And they both have great on-ear capacitive controls that are as easy to use as any other earbud.

Physically, there are a few noticeable differences. The Pixel Buds Pro are a little bulkier, while the 2020 model is slimmer, like the budget A-series earbuds. The Pixel Buds Pro also don’t have the “spatial vent” meant to relieve internal ear pressure or the little fins to keep the fit secure, though they don’t seem to have a problem staying in place — one of the highlights of the Pixel Buds (2020) is their comfort. But, the newer Pros are also a comfortable fit.

Sound quality

Though you won’t find audiophile-level sound quality here, as neither supports higher-end bitrates, there is a stark difference in the sound between the Pixel Buds Pro and the Pixel Buds (2020). The Pixel Buds Pro are clear and airy with strong but not overwhelming bass. The Pixel Buds (2020) sound very different; they’re brighter and much lighter on bass. While sound quality can be subjective, the Pixel Buds Pro are generally considered the better-sounding pair.

Software

As far as features go, both models are chock-full of them, such as Fast Pairing and an always-on Google Assistant that can even provide live translation. However, the Pixel Buds Pro again comes out ahead. The newer model comes with competent ANC and very good transparency mode, something you won’t find in its predecessor. Oh, and the Pixel Buds Pro come with multipoint connectivity. As far as audio quality, the Pixel Buds Pro are the better set of earbuds.

Battery life

Regarding battery life, the Pixel Buds Pro have a superior battery life, just as you would expect from a newer generation pair. They’re significantly better, especially considering they come with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). The Pro Buds can last seven hours with ANC on and eleven with them off, while the Buds (2020) only have five hours of use per charge. When it comes to the charging cases, the Pro earbuds have a total of 31 hours, and the 2020 model has 24.

Should you upgrade?

The Pixel Buds Pro are more stable than the Pixel Buds, with better features and sound. However, whether you should upgrade to them or something like the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro depends on your phone. If you have a Pixel, stick with Google buds. If you have a Samsung Galaxy S23 (or anything else from the brand), go with Samsung buds.

That said, you will have a much better experience with the Google Buds Pro over the Google Pixel Buds (2020). The Pixel Buds Pro are better in just about every way without losing any features along the way. So, should you upgrade? Absolutely.

Source: Google Google Pixel Buds Pro Top pick With nice audio, strong ANC, and excellent battery life, the Pixel Buds Pro deliver a premium earbud experience in ways that Google's past attempts could not. If you are an Android user with $200 to spend on earbuds, these are a great pick. $200 at Amazon $200 at Best Buy

If you have the Google Pixel Buds (2020) and like them, keep them. Just keep in mind that plenty of users have experienced performance issues such as dropouts and interruptions.