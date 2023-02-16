Google has finally caught up to Apple and Samsung in the headphones race by adding Spatial Audio support to its latest flagship phones. The functionality arrived last month as part of the January 2023 security updates for the Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro running Android 13. But a more advanced type of immersive sound feature remains a holdout until now, despite Google's apparent promise to release it shortly after the first update. Although it's quite delayed, Google now appears to be readying to release head tracking support for the Pixel Buds Pro soon.

The folks over at 9to5Google managed to enable the settings page for Spatial Audio using a recent Pixel Buds app update, showing where you can access the feature and how easy it will be to enable it once widely available. The settings page is where you can access the toggles for both Spatial Audio and head tracking features, with the latter causing the audio to change as you move your head.

Once it arrives, you should be able to hear the sound as though the virtual speaker experience created by Spatial Audio doesn't change regardless of your head movement. In contrast, Spatial Audio alone doesn't automatically adjust the sound as you move your head.

Head tracking is already available in various forms on Apple and Samsung headphones and handsets. This functionality is supported by the AirPods (third generation), AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max, while Samsung's version is known as 360 audio and is available on the Galaxy Buds Pro, Buds 2, and Buds Live. However, Google's version will be limited to the Pixel Buds Pro.

The page enabled by 9to5 also indicates that a demo video will be shown to users, allowing them to listen to nature sounds with a taste of head tracked Spatial Audio. Google also notes on this help page that this supports content marked as Dolby Audio or 5.1.

Google originally promised to roll out head tracking support in late January, but this did not happen. 9to5 speculates that it may arrive as part of the March Pixel Feature Drop. In any case, Google should be nearing the release of the feature on one of the best wireless earbuds.