The Google Pixel Buds Pro is back with an all-time low price: just $120 during Prime Day. It offers excellent Active Noise Cancelation, a long battery life, wireless charging, a comfortable fit, and a compact and stylish design. It supports multipoint connectivity and works with most smartphones, tablets, and other devices.

The Google Pixel Buds Pro is one of the best wireless earbuds you can buy today. It sports a sleek design that looks modern and stylish and has great audio quality. It works seamlessly with any device and comes with Active Noise Cancelation (ANC) and a long battery life for a longer and more pleasant experience wherever you are.

During Prime Day, you can save up to 40% on the Pixel Buds Pro for only $120. Remember that this deal is only available for the Pixel Buds Pro in Porcelain and Bay colors— Bay is a fan favorite for its unique looks and beautiful blue shade.

What’s great about the Pixel Buds Pro?

The Pixel Buds Pro is easily one of the best TWS earbuds on the market today, and today’s deal makes them even more attractive. Whether you’re looking for some earbuds to listen to your favorite tracks, consume content, listen to podcasts, or make some calls, it’s excellent for the price.

The Buds Pro is easily one of our favorite devices and our go-to recommendation for those looking for something light and portable. It’s small, stylish, and supports most features that users usually look for in wireless earbuds for under $200. They offer great audio quality for the price and are on par with other wireless earbuds in their price category.

What sets it apart is the compact form factor, excellent set of features, and the killer battery life. During our review, we found a competent ANC functionality, and a long battery life. To top it all off, it’s easy to connect thanks to Bluetooth and support for Fast Pair, and it can be connected to multiple devices simultaneously using the multipoint connectivity feature. This allows you to hook it up to your laptop or tablet, and your phone, and switch based on where you play media or when you receive a call.

What’s more, the Pixel Buds Pro also supports wireless charging, enabling you to throw it on a charger or get it topped up using the reverse wireless functionality of selected and compatible smartphones. It’s easy and convenient to use, and the built-in equalizer lets you tune it to your liking, providing a more enjoyable listening experience.

