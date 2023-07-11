Source: Google Google Pixel Buds Pro $140 $200 Save $60 The Pixel Buds Pro are available for just a little over the price of Google’s budget A-series earbuds, making them a far better value right now. They are packed to the brim with premium features and offer reliable performance, which is hard to find in truly wireless earbuds in this price range. $140 at Amazon

Unlike Google’s entry-level Pixel Buds A-series, the Pixel Burds Pro are made for those who want absolutely the best audio experience with a sprinkling of Google’s trademark features. For this Prime Day, you have one more reason to skip the budget model in favor of Google’s highest-end Pixel Buds Pro as they are down to the lowest price we have ever seen.

The Pixel Buds Pro launched last year with an MSRP of $200, making them pretty competitive in the premium earbuds market. But you’re in luck for Prime Day as you can grab a pair of these flagship earbuds for just $140, saving you a hefty $60.

What makes the Pixel Buds Pro an unmissable deal this Prime Day?

At this special price of $140, the Pixel Buds Pro are only a tad more expensive than Google’s budget Pixel Buds A-series. The small price difference is well worth all the extra Pro-grade features that the earbuds bring to the table.

You get the whole package of high-end features that you expect from a premium pair of earbuds. The Pixel Buds Pro are not only comfortable to wear for long stretches but also last for several hours between charges — you can extend the usage up to 11 hours with ANC off! Speaking of which, their noise cancellation is among the best we have experienced on in-ear headphones, and even the transparency mode left us impressed when most earbuds get you muffled, robotic audio.

The Buds Pro score well in terms of practicality, too. They are splash-proof for your intense gym sessions and can even connect with two devices simultaneously, which always comes in handy on your work desk. We found that touch controls work reliably, while wireless charging makes it easier to juice them up when the case runs out of battery. And being a Google product, you get a lot of conveniences, like Fast Pair and the support for Google Assistant, that work seamlessly across Android phones.

All these niceties made the Pixel Buds Pro one of our favorite noise-canceling wireless earbuds. And this package could be yours for only $140 if you jump on this deal right away. Considering how good this deal is, it wouldn’t be surprising if the stocks dry up sooner rather than later. But if the Pixel Buds Pro aren’t your cup of tea, there are plenty of tempting deals on truly wireless earbuds and over-ear headphones this Prime Day for you to check out.