Google announced the Pixel Buds Pro at Google I/O earlier this month. The premium wireless earbuds are slated to go up for pre-order on July 21st and hit stores a week later on July 28th. They will be available in four colors: Coral, Lemongrass, Fog, and Charcoal. Google is known for launching its products in limited markets and colors outside the US. The story is a bit different here as the Pixel Buds Pro will be launching in 12 countries. Even better is that the various colorways will be available in most of these markets.

For comparison, Google launched its budget-oriented Pixel Buds A-series only in Clearly White in most countries outside the US and Canada. That meant some missed out on the green shade Google offered for the Pixel Buds A.

Below is a roundup of the Pixel Buds Pro's pricing and color availability in the launch countries (via 9to5Google):

Country Price Colors United States $199 Coral, Lemongrass, Fog, and Charcoal Canada CA$259.99 Charcoal, Fog, Lemongrass United Kingdom £179 Coral, Fog, Charcoal, Lemongrass Australia €219 Fog, Charcoal, Lemongrass Japan ¥23,800 Coral, Fog, Charcoal, Lemongrass France €219 Coral, Fog, Charcoal, Lemongrass Germany €219 Coral, Fog, Charcoal, Lemongrass Ireland €219 Charcoal Italy €219 Coral, Fog, Charcoal, Lemongrass Spain €219 Coral, Fog, Charcoal, Lemongrass Taiwan $5,990 Charcoal, Fog Singapore SGD 299 Charcoal

Do note that these are just the launch countries, and Google tends to expand the availability of its products to additional markets a few months after release. For example, India is currently missing from this list, but we may see them arrive there at a future date.

Additionally, as spotted by 9to5Google, the Pixel Buds Pro has been certified by the Wireless Power Consortium. The listing reveals that the earbuds can wirelessly charge at speeds of up to 2.5W. That's not too slow, but it's not super fast either. One of the best wireless earbuds in the market, the Sony WF-1000XM4 can wirelessly accept 5W of power. Nevertheless, with an estimated battery life of 11 hours without ANC, you are unlikely to have to charge Google's premium wireless buds frequently.

