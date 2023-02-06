Source: Google Google Pixel Buds Pro $150 $200 Save $50 With the best gesture controls on the earbud market, a lightweight design that you'll forget is in your ear, and that iconic Google design, the Pixel Buds Pro are ready to help you tune out the world. Seamless multipoint audio and Fast Pair help it earn its usual price tag, but for $150, these become an absolute steal. $150 at Amazon $150 at Best Buy

The Google Pixel Buds Pro launched in 2022, and we became fans as soon we tested them. While they may be a little bulky, they fit perfectly, thanks to the multiple size options provided for the ear tips. The Pixel Buds Pro have been on sale at $150 before, but it's definitely a welcome surprise to see the earbuds at this affordable price once again.

Why you'll love the Google Pixel Buds Pro

Every year, numerous earbuds are introduced, many bringing something cool to the table, whether it's design, better noise cancellation, better battery life, and so on. Well, in 2022, the Pixel Buds Pro were easily our favorite pair here at Android Police. While they may not be the best currently on the market, they offer "a perfect balance" of quality and ease of use. They also look super cute, if we're being honest.

These earbuds can play music for up to seven hours, which is pretty impressive when you can keep the noise-canceling feature on the whole time. Shut that off, and you get 11 hours of playtime on a single charge. If you add the charging case to the mix, you get up to 31 hours, which is pretty cool.

When you're working, you can hook up the buds to your phone and laptop and easily switch between devices, going from listening to music to taking calls. Whatever you need, the Pixel Buds Pro will be of help no matter the scenario. At $150, they're a very competitive purchase, so make sure you don't miss out on this deal.