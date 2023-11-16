Source: Google Google Pixel Buds Pro $120 $200 Save $80 The Google Pixel Buds Pro are to Pixel phones what AirPods are to iPhones, but that doesn’t mean they don’t pair well with any other Android device. These versatile earbuds give you the convenience of ANC and transparency mode fused with a durable build in six vibrant colors. They sound fantastic right out of the box as well, making them a deal you shouldn’t pass up at just $120. $120 at Best Buy $120 at Amazon $120 at Google Store

Google Pixel phones are some of the best phones you can buy if you need great cameras and the joy of the company’s stock Android experience. Google's Pixel Buds Pro are part of the same product range, delivering spectacular sound quality, no matter what you like listening to. They are some of our favorite wireless earbuds we can recommend without second thoughts, but the typical $200 price tag makes them rather expensive for many buyers.

Thankfully, Black Friday deals are coming in thick and fast, and Google is among the first few brands to offer discounts on many products, like $150 off on the new Pixel 8 Pro and $400 off on the Pixel Fold. Our beloved Pixel Buds Pro is also down by $80 a whole week ahead of Black Friday, bringing the effective selling price down to just $120.

Why you should buy the Pixel Buds Pro

The Pixel Buds Pro may not be famous for any one characteristic, like Sony’s WF-1000XM5 earbuds are for their ANC, but that's for a good reason. They are well-rounded earbuds which do everything reasonably well. You can expect a warm sound signature from the 11 mm drivers, which works well with almost every genre of music. They don’t drain the battery too fast either, so the Buds Pro offers 7 hours of playback time on a single charge. The case recharges the buds, upping the battery life to 14 hours.

The earbuds are also remarkably light at just 6.2g each despite packing six mics in total. They help call quality, and also boost ANC performance, making transparency mode feel realistic with ambient sounds passing through. At $200 brand new, you could argue Google was being rather hopeful with its pricing. However, November is here and Black Friday deals are starting to go online already.

At just $120, the Pixel Buds Pro makes for a great value proposition with sound that can hold its own against the industry greats, and a price which won’t burn a hole in your pocket. This is one deal you shouldn’t let go.