There are numerous wireless earbud options available on the market today. However, if you want a pair with good sound quality and active noise cancellation, the Google Pixel Buds Pro are a great option, especially if you use Android. While high-end earbuds are not typically impulse purchases, Amazon's current deal on the Pixel Buds Pro is tempting enough to make you change your mind.

Right now, the Pixel Buds Pro are on sale for $120 at Amazon. That's $80 off their regular price, and you could use the savings for other great deals on Prime Day. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for the earbuds, and it's one of the best Prime Day deals you can get at the moment.

Why the Google Pixel Buds Pro are worth buying

The Google Pixel Buds Pro are some of the best wireless earbuds out there, especially for Pixel phone owners. They offer a great combination of features, including active noise cancellation, multipoint connectivity, long battery life, and a transparency mode. Plus, Pixel phone owners get access to a number of exclusive features for the Pixel Buds Pro, including Google's Clear Calling, which helps to reduce background noise on calls. In the future, Google plans to roll out big software upgrades for the earbuds, including conversation detection.

Featuring 11mm drivers and a 6-core audio chip, the Pixel Buds Pro sound much better than previous Google earbuds. They even sound just as good as the Apple AirPods Pro, but they don't have as many EQ customization options. Still, they sound great, and most people will be happy with their balanced sound profile. These earbuds can last up to 11 hours away from a charger, so you can use them all day. They're also water-resistant, so you can wear them to the gym without worrying about sweat.

We tend to recommend these headphones to Android users since they work with Google Assistant for hands-free voice commands. But if you're looking for other headphone deals on Prime Day, we've got you covered. We've got our eyes on some great smartphone deals too.