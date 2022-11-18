It took Google four tries, but the Pixel Buds Pro is its best pair of wireless earbuds. There's stiff competition from the Sony WF-1000XM4 and the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II, but Google's offering is a great package overall if you are deep in its ecosystem. At $200, the Pixel Buds Pro is not cheap. For Black Friday, though, you can save $50 on the earbuds and get them for just $150—a sweet price for an excellent pair of earbuds.

If you are looking for a pair of earbuds that don't burn a hole in your wallet while still delivering on all aspects, the Pixel Buds Pro are the right choice. With Fast Pair and multipoint support, you can easily pair them with your Android phone and laptop and seamlessly switch between them.

Why you should get the Pixel Buds Pro this Black Friday

The Pixel Buds Pro was already a good deal at $200. At that price point, it was a fair bit cheaper than the Sony WF-1000XM4 and the Sennheiser Momentum TW 3, which helped justify its excellent-but-not-outstanding sound quality and ANC. But with the best budget wireless earbuds getting even cheaper during Black Friday, the Pixel Buds Pro would have been a tough sell at its original MSRP.

A $50 discount changes that, though. For $150, the Pixel Buds Pro ranks high in our list of the best Black Friday deals on earbuds. You can find more premium earbuds on discounts during the sale, but none of them are as well-rounded as Google's wireless earbuds, making them hard to beat.