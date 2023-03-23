Source: Google Google Pixel Buds Pro $150 $200 Save $50 The fantastic Google Buds Pro are on sale again, with this killer Black Friday price making a return. You'll save 25% off, paying only $150 for these earbuds, which is a great price point for this kind of quality. With exceptional sound quality and great ANC, Google really hit it out of the park with this one. $150 at Amazon $150 at Best Buy

The Google Pixel Buds Pro were our favorite earbuds of 2022, with a great balance between features, quality, and price — making us recommend them time and time again. Right now you can pick them up at a great deal: the Pixel Buds Pro are $50 off, selling for just $150 at both Amazon and Best Buy. We're unsure how long this sale will be available, so make sure to add these to your cart sooner rather than later.

Why you'll love the Google Pixel Buds Pro

From the fantastic audio quality and great ANC, to long battery life and a ton of extra features, the Buds Pro are a solid choice all around. Do be aware that these earbuds can feel a bit bulky, so they'll likely stick out farther than other models, although the part that actually sits in your ear will fit just right, thanks to the multiple tip size options.

One thing we truly love about these earbuds is the battery life, as you get to use them for up to seven hours with ANC enabled and 11 hours with the feature turned off. The case extends the battery life to 31 hours, which is pretty impressive. The Buds support Fast Pair and can also remain connected to two devices simultaneously, allowing you to switch between them seamlessly.

You can get the Google Pixel Buds Pro in multiple fun colors, and they're all discounted by $50 right now, so you get to choose your favorite.