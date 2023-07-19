Source: Google Google Pixel Buds Pro $150 $200 Save $50 The Pixel Buds Pro are easy to recommend to any Android user looking for a quality pair of wireless earbuds under $200. They feature good sound quality, solid ANC, and up to 11 hours of battery life, and today's $50 discount makes them even more appealing. $150 at Amazon

We named the Google Pixel Buds Pro to our roundup of the best wireless earbuds of 2023, as a pick we liked for being intuitive and comfortable. The Buds Pro tick a lot of other boxes as well, including good audio with ample bass, and competent ANC, with a great transparency mode. They also have excellent battery life and useful features like always-on "Hey Google" detection, and they are even easier to recommend on sale for $150.

Why the Google Pixel Buds Pro should be your next wireless earbuds

In our review, we scored the Pixel Buds Pro a 9/10, calling them great earbuds for anybody not using an iPhone. They're not going to compete against the more premium, $200+ headphones in terms of sound quality or noise canceling, but there is still plenty to love here. The sound quality is natural and spacious, with full but not overpowering bass, and there's an equalizer in the Pixel Buds app so you can customize things to your liking. As for the ANC, the Buds Pro use a cocktail of custom hardware and algorithms to filter out sounds, and it's at least as good as other earbuds in this price range.

Rounding out the features is an excellent transparency mode, which lets you pipe in audio from your surroundings with incredible clarity, and some of the better touch controls you'll find on a pair of earbuds. Pressing and holding on either bud can call up Google Assistant, and a long-press swaps between ANC and transparency mode. The Buds Pro can also read you your incoming notifications, and they support handy features like Fast Pair and Bluetooth multipoint. The battery life is also very impressive, with the Buds lasting up to 7 hours with ANC on, and a staggering 11 hours with it off, on a single charge.

The Pixel Buds Pro are perfect for listening to your favorite music or podcast, while traveling or relaxing at home. They're even okay to use as workout earbuds, since their IPX4 rating protects them from splashing water (sweat). They come in four bold colors, including Coral and Lemongrass to match their corresponding Pixel handsets, and as long as you are good with that and their kind of bulky design, we can't think of any reason not to grab them at just $150.