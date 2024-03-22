Google Pixel Buds Pro $139 $200 Save $61 The Pixel Buds Pro are Google's flagship earbuds featuring a useful transparency mode, great ANC, and handy features like Conversation detection, Quick Phrases, and more. $139 at Amazon

Google took its time to crack the wireless earbuds formula but finally hit it out of the park with the Pixel Buds Pro. The company's flagship earphones pack all the features you can ask for: decent sound quality and ANC, great battery life, Fast Pair, and more.

At $200, Google's premium buds might seem expensive since their sound quality falls short of beating the best wireless earbuds. But a big 40% discount drops the Pixel Buds Pro to $139, making them much more affordable and upping the value for your money.

Why you should get the Google Pixel Buds Pro

The Pixel Buds Pro pack major upgrades over Google's previous earbuds. They have a more comfortable design, custom 11mm drivers for better sound quality, and Silent Seal with ANC to block out all unwanted surrounding noise. Transparency mode ensures you are aware of your surroundings when out and about.

Since the Pixel Buds Pro are IPX4 certified, they are splash-resistant, so you can use them while in the gym. Battery life is excellent as well, with Google claiming the Pixel Buds Pro have a runtime of 11 hours without ANC. If you enable noise cancelation, the runtime drops to seven hours. The bundled charging case can extend this further by 31 hours.

Since their release in May 2022, Google has improved the Pixel Buds Pro with regular software updates adding features like Conversation Detection and spatial audio. With the December 2023 Pixel Feature Drop, the earbuds gained support for new Quick Phrases, allowing you to pick up or reject a call by saying "Answer" or "Decline."

Given all the features, the Pixel Buds Pro makes for an amazing buy at just $139. The best part is that the discount is available on all six colors of the earbuds, though some shades are priced a dollar extra.