The Google Pixel Buds Pro are less than two months old, but we’re already seeing consistent discounts on the headphone’s $200 MSRP. Amazon has taken 13% off the on-sale price of the headphones, bringing them down to $175 in two different colorways. The Charcoal and Lemongrass headphones are both on sale, while the Fog color remains at full price.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen this $25 discount - back in August, we saw Amazon run the same deal, but it only ran for a few days at a time, and these headphones haven’t reached this price since August 30. If you want to get these headphones with a $25 discount, you may find buying faster would be the smartest option, as we don’t know how long the deal will last.

Google's latest headphones are its best yet, reaching the fourth position in our ranking of the best wireless earbuds money can buy. We rated the audio quality on these headphones well, said they had good active noise cancelation, and enjoyed the touch controls during our review. Our reviewer said, "The Google Pixel Buds Pro are great earbuds for anybody not using an iPhone."

The downsides are the lack of high-bitrate codec support and a slightly bulky design, but if you're happy with how these headphones look, you're unlikely to be disappointed by them. Our review gave these headphones a score of nine out of 10, but remember that was our score at full price, so with a discount of $25, these headphones are becoming a remarkably good choice for your ears. We wouldn't expect to see these discounted much further in the near future, so if you're looking at the Buds Pro, now may be the time to buy.