Summary The upcoming firmware update for the Google Pixel Buds Pro will introduce Conversation Detection, which automatically pauses media playback and switches to Transparency mode when you start talking to someone.

It will also add Bluetooth Super Wideband support, enhancing call quality by doubling the available bandwidth, but it may only work on networks with "5G voice services" support.

Another new feature, Hearing Wellness, will be added to the Pixel Buds Pro companion app, providing real-time volume levels and recommendations to prevent hearing damage caused by listening to loud music for extended periods of time.

Despite launching over a year ago, the Google Pixel Buds Pro remains among our favorite flagship wireless earbuds. Google has also been steadily improving the earphones, with the March 2023 update adding support for Spatial Audio with head tracking. In May this year, the company was spotted working on another major firmware update for its flagship earbuds. A Pixel Buds companion app update has now revealed all the new features that Google will likely soon roll out to the Pixel Buds Pro.

Discovered by leaker Kamila Wojciechowska, the Pixel Buds Pro will soon offer Conversation Detection. You must use both earbuds for the feature to work, and it will automatically pause media playback and switch to Transparency mode when you are talking to someone. And if Conversation Detection accidentally activates itself, tap on the earphone to override the functionality.

Additionally, the Pixel Buds Pro will gain support for Bluetooth Super Wideband with the upcoming firmware update. This will double the available bandwidth and make your voice sound a lot clearer on calls. However, this feature will seemingly only work on networks with "5G voice services" support.

The firmware will also bring Clear Calling to the Pixel Buds Pro, helping "reduce the noise around the person on the other side of the call" so you can hear them clearly. Pixel 7 already supports Clear Calling.

Hearing Wellness is another new feature that Google's flagship earbuds will soon gain. Presumably a part of Digital Wellbeing, Hearing Wellness will enable the companion Pixel Buds app to tell you how long you have been listening to loud music through the earphones. Based on this data, it will recommend you lower the volume to not damage your hearing.

For gamers, Google is adding a low latency mode to the Pixel Buds Pro. The earbuds will automatically switch to low-latency OPUS codec when you launch a game on your Pixel phone. Lastly, Google plans to make the Pixel Buds companion app available for Chromebooks. This will make it easier to manage the earphones and its various features.

All the upcoming Pixel Buds PRo features mentioned above require the firmware version 5.9. This is yet to roll out, but Google should release it to the public after its October 4 Pixel 8 event. Leaks suggest the company will unveil two new color shades for the Pixel Buds Pro at the event.