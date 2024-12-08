Quick answer: Yes, the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 are Qi-certified, which means you can use any number of Qi wireless charging accessories to top off the Pro 2 charging case.

If you're looking for an excellent pair of TWS earbuds, you can't go wrong with the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2. When it comes to sound quality, noise-canceling, and battery life, it’s hard to beat the performance of Google’s latest flagship in-ears. Speaking of battery, you may have seen that the Pixel Buds Pro 2 case has a USB-C port. Like every other pair of TWS buds out there, that connection is used for wired charging, but what about wireless charging?

Qi certification is what you’re looking for to determine whether a pair of earbuds work with a wireless charger. And while Google and a handful of other audio brands may not lean on a Qi-cert for marketing purposes, that doesn’t mean the earbuds aren’t compatible.

Do the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 have wireless charging?

Yes, they do! The Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 is a Qi-certified product, meaning you can dock the charging case on any Qi wireless charging pad, charging station, car mount, etc., and the case will start charging sans a USB cable. You can find Qi charging accessories just about anywhere, but your best bets are probably Amazon and stores like Best Buy or Target.

As far as Qi-certified chargers go, some of the best brands you can shop for are Mophie, Belkin, and Anker. Generally speaking, Qi chargers provide up to 15W of max power. While we weren’t able to locate an official wireless charging speed for the Pixel Buds Pro 2, the Pixel Buds Pro charged at a rate of 2.5W per hour using Qi charging tech.

In the case of the Pixel Buds Pro 2, the fully charged buds should last up to 8 hours with ANC enabled or 12 hours with ANC disabled. Add in a fully charged case, and you’ll get a total of 30 hours with ANC enabled or 48 hours with ANC disabled.

How do you know if the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 are charging?

Look at the front of your Pixel Buds Pro 2 charging case. Do you see that LED status indicator? That single diode uses a handful of solid lights and strobe patterns to let you know how much charge is left in your Pixel Buds Pro 2 earbuds and charging case, and whether the case is in pairing mode.

After you’ve placed your Pixel Buds Pro 2 on a Qi charging pad, the LED indicator will do one of three things:

Light up solid white to indicate the charging case battery is full.

Pulse white to indicate the case is charging.

Pulse orange to indicate the case is charging, and the battery is less than 20%.

Do other Google Pixel Buds support wireless charging?

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 are Google’s newest flagship TWS earbuds, but Qi wireless charging isn’t just relegated to this model. The Google Pixel Buds (Gen 2) and Pixel Buds Pro earbuds are also Qi-certified.