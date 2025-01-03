Quick answer: No, the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 aren't totally waterproof. But their IP54 rating, and their case's IPX4 rating, mean they can withstand moderate rain for short periods, as long as they aren't submerged or subjected to focused water jets.

Google loves a recognizable design ethos. Released a month before the Pixel 9 lineup, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 can't be mistaken for anything but a Google device. The high-quality earbuds' bodies even match the base model Pixel 9 colors perfectly. Beyond good looks, Google's design prowess resulted in well-balanced, comfortable in-ear speakers.

Of course, they also sound excellent and utilize a good deal of advanced technology to deliver a next-level audio experience. Great sound quality, above-average noise cancellation, Gemini Live integration, and spatial audio with head tracking and 360-degree simulated surround sound make it clear these are high-end earbuds. But it doesn't matter how good earbuds look or sound if they break.

Are the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 waterproof?

Technically, they're only water-resistant

Believe it or not, the first consumer true wireless earbuds were also the first technically waterproof earbuds. The 2015 Bragi Dash boasted an IPX7 rating, even supporting wireless transmission underwater. Today, plenty of earbuds can survive encounters with rain, but fewer hold up to taking a bath. The Buds Pro 2 fall in the former camp.

The earbuds, themselves, sport an IP54 rating, while their case is certified as IPX4. Ingress Protection ratings can be a little misleading due to the controlled, laboratory testing that earns those numbers. IP54 denotes a device protected from limited dust particles and water splashing from all angles, while IPX4 refers to only the splashing water part.

That doesn't really tell us much. So, here's a video of certification company Keystone Compliance performing an IPX4 test on a plastic case.

That still doesn't quite tell the whole story, though. The Pixel Buds 2 Pro and their case can withstand those splashing streams of water for 10 minutes. But, technically, only in a controlled setting with the devices in perfect condition. In the real world, water usually has other things dissolved in it, and portable electronics get bumped around and worn down a little over time.

Google's latest high-end earbuds and their case are pretty durable and should stand up to rain for at least a half-hour of rain showers when they're in good condition. Neither we nor the manufacturer recommend being cavalier about it, though. Extended contact with water, exposure to heavy storms, or full immersion can damage the Pixel Buds.

Dirty water can cause a greater risk, too. Mud or sand, whether dissolved or not, can break down seals, slowly creep between plastic parts, and scratch critical seams on such a small scale you can't see them. Saltwater poses more potential danger than anything, because it's abrasive and corrosive, and usually accompanied by mud or sand.

Maintaining your Pixel Buds' water resistance

It's all about care and common sense

We trust that Android Police readers take care of headphones, especially those as nice as Google's. Keep in mind that while obvious damage from drops, for example, can compromise a device's water resistance, regular use results in wear and tear over time. The Buds Pro 2 haven't been available long enough for most people to see their water resistance degrade, but they won't stay perfect forever.

Best practices include making at least some effort to keep earbuds out of significant rain. Getting the Buds 2 Pro a little wet won't hurt them, but clean them carefully with lukewarm water. Harsh solvents and hot water can break down plastic and cause it to swell or become brittle faster than normal. If you do wear them in the rain, don't panic, but do wipe them dry once you get a chance. Whatever you do, don't submerge them fully in water.

What to do in case of a water emergency

First, remove them from the water

So you dropped your Pixel Buds in the water. If you can grab them somewhat quickly (and safely, of course), you still have a chance. Dry them gently with a soft cloth and a small cotton swab, making sure to get as much moisture as possible from any folds, corners, or crevices. Be especially careful to gently remove any sand, dirt, or other debris, because it can cause more damage if it gets inside the earbuds or, especially, their charging case.

If any metal gets wet, you'd want to wipe it down with isopropyl alcohol next, but the Pixel Buds don't have much of that on the outside, and you can't take them apart to clean the inside. Instead, place the earbuds in front of a fan in a dry spot. Don't put wet earbuds or other electronics in rice. It can make the problem worse by impeding airflow. As long as they didn't sit in the water for an extended period, they'll probably be fine.

Most importantly, don't take your Pixel Buds swimming in the first place. If you want music while doing laps, get specialized swimming headphones. Even devices rated IP68 can't necessarily handle being underwater for an extended period, and water damage is one of the most common causes of phone damage. And keep your Pixel Buds handy for when you're done in the water, so you can enjoy their high-fidelity audio as soon as you're dry.