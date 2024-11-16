The winner Sony WF-1000XM5 Excellent sound quality and robust ANC It’s hard to beat all the mainstream thrills, customization options, and supreme audio performance that a pair of Sony WF-1000XM5 buds bring to the table. Even though Sony’s latest flagship in-ears have been out for a minute and cost a little more than the competition, you truly get what you pay for with these premium earbuds! Pros Crisp-clear treble and midrange Warm and full-bellied bass Some of the best in-ear ANC Sound Connect app is great Cons Expensive Gesture customization could be better $300 at Amazon

Comparing some of the best wireless earbuds can be a challenge, especially when you’re forced to put two incredible choices side by side. Our latest debacle finds us pitting the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2, a Gen 2 release, against the Sony WF-1000XM5, the newest member of Sony’s in-ear flagship family. But the point isn’t to dissuade you from going with one pair over the other; it’s to help you hone in on the buds that best suit you.

In today’s battle of the buds, we’ll weigh in on aspects like design, sound quality, ANC, and battery life. And while we anticipate a few draws, what we’re most interested in are the minor differences between both of these premium products.

Price, availability, and specifications

Google wins the price fight

The Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 are priced at $230 and can be purchased at major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and the Google Store. The Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds retail for $300, but can often be found on sale for as low as $250. You can buy the XM5 through major retailers like Amazon and Best Buy and directly through Sony.

As for how the two match up when it comes to specs, take a look below:

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 Noise Cancellation Yes IP rating IP54 (Earbuds), IPX4 (Case) Charging USB-C, Qi wireless Driver size 11mm Supported codecs AAC, SBC Battery Life 8 hours with ANC (30 hours with case) Expand

Sony WF-1000XM5 Noise Cancellation Yes IP rating IPX4 Charging USB-C, wireless Driver size 8.4mm Supported codecs AAC, LDAC, SBC Battery Life 8 hours with ANC on (30 hours with charging case) Expand

Design, fit, and controls

Comfort and stability across the board

Close

When it comes to overall comfort and a secure fit, it’s hard to go wrong with either pair of premium earbuds. Both the Pixel Buds Pro 2 and Sony XM5 feature ergonomic designs with reduced bulk and increased stability (especially when compared to the previous generation of both buds). You’ll get four pairs of ear tips in the box with both pairs of buds, but the Pixel Buds Pro 2 even include small wings for enhanced in-ear anchoring.

In our experience, the memory foam ear tips that come with the Sony XM5 buds do a nice job of keeping them lodged in your ears and forming a solid seal. This bodes well for those trying to block out as much background noise as possible.

Bud controls for both models are handled by single, double, triple-tap, and long-press commands to flat touch points on the back of each bud. These gestures control everything from play/pause to track skipping, volume, and voice assistants.

If you’re into exciting colorways, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 offers four great choices: Porcelain, Hazel, Wintergreen, and Peony (an Android Police fan favorite). And while Sony’s Black and Silver colorways look modern and cool, too, the newer Smoky Pink option is $50 more than the other two choices. (Each Pixel Buds Pro 2 color option is the same $230 price).

Software

One is nicer to iOS devices

The Pixel Buds 2 Pro use Google’s latest Tensor A1 chip and support Bluetooth 5.4 with LE Audio; the WF-1000XM5 use Sony’s V2 Integrated processor and QN2e Noise-Canceling Processor. The XM5 support Bluetooth 5.3, though we’re assuming the older version is simply because the XM5 earbuds have been out longer than the Pixel Buds Pro 2.

However, flagship performance for a pair of earbuds is more than just state-of-the-art speaker drivers and audio processing; the best true wireless products should have rock-solid companion apps, too, complete with a myriad of useful features, settings, and unique customizations. If you care about the bells and whistles, we’re going to say that Sony’s Sound Connect app (for iOS and Android) gives you more ways to personalize your XM5 experience.

That said, do keep in mind that if you’re all about gesture customizing, the Sound Connect app doesn’t let you program different left-bud-right-bud commands for the same gesture.

Now, this doesn’t mean that we don’t love the Google Pixel Buds app. Google’s software lets you do most things you’d expect an earbud companion app to let you do, including sound customization with a five-band EQ, bud location with a Find My feature, gesture customization, updates, and more. One thing to keep in mind, though, is Google’s mobile software is Android-only, while the Sound Connect app is available for iOS and Android.

A couple of things to note: our Pixel Buds Pro 2 reviewer had a hard time enabling Bluetooth Multipoint (a feature that is enabled by default on the Sony XM5) and found that the Find My function relied too much on phone proximity.

Sound and call quality

One is better out of the box

We won’t beat around the bush: both the Pixel Buds Pro 2 and Sony XM5 deliver incredible sound quality. That being said, we do think the XM5 buds provide a slightly more complete out-of-the-box audio experience. And they do so with smaller drivers (8.4mm) than the 11mm units you’ll find on the Pixel Buds Pro 2.

This means brighter and more articulate treble and midrange, with warm and full-bellied bass underneath. The XM5 buds are terrific from one genre to the next, and if you’re looking for a little more high or low, the Headphones Connect app comes loaded with different EQ presets, along with the ability to create your sound profile. We were also impressed by how good the XM5 sounded during phone and video calls.