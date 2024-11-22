Boss tier Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds $229 $299 Save $70 It’s tough to dethrone any Bose product, and the almighty Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are no exception. We love these truly wireless in-ears for many reasons and can say, without a doubt, that they’re some of the best flagship buds we’ve tested in 2024. Pros Warm, bass-friendly sound profile Secure and comfortable fit Amazing ANC capabilities Bose app works with iOS and Android Cons Costs more than the Pixel Buds Pro 2 Battery life is only so-so $229 at Amazon

Assistant manager tier Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 Google learned a lot from the O.G. Pixel Buds Pro, delivering a slew of significant improvements and a far-more comfortable fit for the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2. While iOS devotees are left in the dust, Android fanatics can use the Pixel Buds app to access all kinds of extra features and earbud customizations. Pros Incredible battery life Secure and comfortable fit Nice sound quality and decent ANC Great price for premium ANC buds Cons No hi-res codec support No Pixel Buds app for iOS devices $229 at Amazon



Google makes some of the best-sounding, most comfortable, and customizable wireless earbuds, but on the other side of the ring, we have the tried and true Bose with its long-standing QuietComfort lineup. But which of these brands is worth your money? To help you decide, we compared the truly wireless options produced by the two companies: the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 and the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds.

Weighing in on essential criteria like sound quality, noise-canceling, and battery life, we leaned on our AV expertise and hands-on experience with both products to construct this comparison.

Price, availability, and specifications

Google is cheaper

The Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 are priced at $230 and are available from major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and the Google Store. The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are $300 and are offered by all the same retailers, plus Bose.

If you’re looking to break up the monotony of all the black, silver, and white tech devices in the world, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are available in four kooky colors (Porcelain, Hazel, Wintergreen, and Peony), while the QuietComfort Ultra is more traditional in its black, white, and blue colorways.​​​

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds Battery Life 6 hours (24 hours with case) Noise Cancellation Yes IP rating IPX4 Supported codecs SBC, AAC, aptX Adaptive Charging USB-C Driver size 9.3mm Spatial Audio Yes Expand

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 Battery Life 8 hours with ANC (30 hours with case) Noise Cancellation Yes IP rating IP54 (Earbuds), IPX4 (Case) Supported codecs AAC, SBC Charging USB-C, Qi wireless Driver size 11mm Spatial Audio Yes Expand

Read Our Review Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds review: Sounds familiar Last year's earbuds learn some new tricks, but the experience is largely the same

Design, fit, and controls

Comfortable and secure

Close

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 (herein referred to as PBP2) and Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (QC Ultra) bring a solid blend of style, comfort, and a handful of conveniences to the table.

In Google’s corner, the PBP2 are slightly smaller than the previous generation of Pixel Buds Pro, allowing them to form a tighter seal in your ear canal; little wings on both buds reinforce the great fit. Bose is no straggler when it comes to comfort and stability, though; the QC Ultra feels nice in-ear and can be worn for long periods of time without irritation. Bose provides four silicone ear tip sizes (as does Google), plus four stability fins for added reinforcement.

As for controls, both the PBP2 and QC Ultra use responsive touchpoints on the glossy, flat exterior of the buds to manage playback, ANC, voice assistants, and other features. You’ll also be able to use both buds’ companion apps to customize some of these controls.