Your changes have been saved Google’s flagship Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 $200 $229 Save $29 The Pixel Buds Pro 2 are a significant improvement over the Pixel Buds Pro and provide better ANC performance, solid battery life, and multipoint connectivity support. Pros Comfortable fit and support for multipoint connectivity Excellent battery life Decent ANC and solid passthrough performance Cons Some features exclusive to Pixel devices $200 at Best Buy

Your changes have been saved Ideal for Apple users Apple AirPods Pro 2 The AirPods Pro 2 are Apple’s flagship wireless earbuds. They come with ANC support, hearing aid functionality, and an IP54 rating. Pros Impressive sound quality Great ANC Can work as a hearing aid Cons Expensive Lack true multipoint connectivity $249 at Apple



Google’s Pixel Buds Pro 2 pack several upgrades over their predecessor , including an updated design and better active noise cancellation (ANC). These enhancements have helped the earbuds find a place among our best wireless earbuds recommendations. But how do these impressive wireless earbuds stack up against Apple’s popular AirPods Pro 2, which offer great sound quality, excellent ANC, and a comfortable fit? Let’s find out.

Read our ranking Best wireless earbuds in 2024 Your ears deserve the best, so choose the best wireless earbuds

Price, availability, and specs

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 cost $229 and come in four exciting color options. The AirPods Pro 2 are slightly more expensive at $249 and are available in a single color. Both are widely available.

Before we delve deeper, here’s a look at their raw specifications.



Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 Apple AirPods Pro 2 Battery Life 8 hours with ANC (30 hours with case) 6 hours with ANC (30 hours with case) IP rating IP54 (Earbuds), IPX4 (Case) IP54 (Earbuds, Case) Supported codecs AAC, SBC AAC, SBC Price $229 $250 Wired/wireless Wireless Wireless Noise Cancellation Yes, active Yes, active Microphones Yes Yes Charging USB-C, Qi wireless USB-C, Qi wireless Dimensions and weight (earbuds) 22.74 x 23.08 x 17.03mm, 4.7g 30.9 x 21.8 x 24mm, 5.3g Dimensions and weight (case) 49.9 mm x 63.3 mm x 25mm, 65g 45.2 x 60.6 x 21.7mm, 50.8g Spatial Audio Yes Yes

Design & fit

The Buds Pro 2 get multiple color options

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 and the AirPods Pro 2 have very different designs. The Pixel Buds Pro 2 are much smaller than their predecessors and offer a comfortable fit. They also look sleek and have exciting color options. The AirPods Pro 2 use Apple’s favored stem-and-buds design, which is also comfortable but limited to a single color. Each AirPod is also slightly heavier than a Pixel Bud.

Moreover, you get a wing in the Pixel Buds Pro 2 to keep them securely in place. While there is no such wing on the AirPods Pro, most users will have no issues keeping the AirPods in their ears.

Multiple ear tip sizes are also available with both earbuds. Plus, while the AirPods Pro 2 and their case are rated IP54 for dust, sweat, and water resistance, only the Pixel Buds Pro 2 have the same IP rating. The Pixel Buds Pro 2 case is only rated IPX4, meaning it’s not dust resistant.

Sound & call quality

The AirPods Pro 2 have better sound quality

Although the Pixel Buds Pro 2 deliver good audio quality, they fall short of AirPods Pro 2’s performance. As we mentioned in our review, you’ll probably need to tweak the EQ options a little to get the best sound. The AirPods, however, are great out of the box and provide excellent audio for most content types and music genres. Sadly, you don’t get EQ options to adjust the sound on the AirPods. Apple has something called Adaptive EQ that automatically adjusts the frequency response.

You also get active noise cancellation on the Pixel Buds Pro 2 and the AirPods Pro 2. Both do an excellent job of reducing the ambient noise for a better listening experience. The Apple offering may have a slight advantage on the ANC front, but you won’t be disappointed with either’s ANC performance. Transparency mode is also present on both earbuds and works as intended.

Call quality is one area where the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are generally better than the Apple earbuds. Buds Pro 2’s microphones do a better job of rejecting unnecessary sounds from calls.

Features and battery life

The Pixel earbuds shine on the battery front

Since they're Bluetooth earbuds, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 and the AirPods Pro 2 can technically work with Android and iOS devices. However, you will get limited functionality when using the Pixel Buds Pro 2 with iOS and the AirPods Pro 2 with Android. So, for regular use, it’s best to pick the earbuds based on their smartphone compatibility.

In terms of features, besides the EQ that we mentioned earlier, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 support Google Assistant, Gemini, and Gemini Live . There's also spatial audio with head tracking, in-ear detection, and the Find My Device network on the Pixel earbuds. Additionally, multipoint connectivity makes switching between two connected devices easy. Sadly, the spatial audio and Gemini Live are exclusive to the Pixel devices.

The AirPods Pro 2 also support spatial audio with head tracking and Apple’s Find My network for locating them. Plus, they can work as clinical-grade hearing aids, a fantastic accessibility feature not available on the Pixel Buds Pro 2. While the AirPods can seamlessly switch between Apple devices, they don’t offer multipoint connectivity with non-Apple devices.

Battery life is another area where the Pixel Buds Pro 2 shine. Google claims they can last up to 8 hours with ANC on a single charge. The backup extends to 30 hours with ANC if you consider the extra charges offered by the case. Apple only claims about six hours of backup on a single charge and 30 hours with the charging case. You can top up both charging cases using USB-C or Qi wireless chargers.

Which should you buy?

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 and the AirPods Pro 2 are two very capable premium wireless earbuds. Both excel in certain areas. However, choosing between the two depends on which smartphone you regularly use. The Pixel Buds Pro 2 is an easy pick for Android owners as they will get limited functionality from the AirPods Pro 2. If you don’t own a Pixel, you will miss out on a couple of features. Despite that, the Buds Pro 2 have a lot to like.

Your changes have been saved Editor's choice Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 Best for Android $200 $229 Save $29 The Pixel Buds Pro 2 have a lot going for them, from a comfortable fit to superior battery life. The earbuds also offer quality ANC and passthrough. $200 at Best Buy $200 at Google Store

However, if you have an iPhone, the AirPods Pro 2 make the most sense. You get seamless connectivity with all your Apple devices, and the earbuds deliver excellent sound quality, good ANC performance, and decent battery life. The AirPods Pro 2 can also function as a hearing aid and have spatial audio support.