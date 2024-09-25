As an avid Pixel Buds Pro owner, I was really excited when Google announced their new earbuds. I do love my Pixel Buds Pro, but there's plenty of room for improvement here — especially when it comes to fit and design. I just wanted some buds that fit in my ears, don't fall out, and sound good. Of course, I also don't want to drop over $300 to get a decent pair of earbuds. There are plenty of great wireless earbuds to choose from, but how exactly do the Pixel Buds Pro 2 compete in a sea of competent devices? I'm happy to report that there's a lot to love here if you can get past a few small hiccups.

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 8.5 / 10 The Pixel Buds Pro 2 are a nice improvement over the previous generation, with better fit and interesting new features. With great ANC and up to 8 hours of battery life, these are good buds to have around. You will have to tweak the sound, though, to get it just right. Pros Great ANC and passthrough

Spatial audio is a plus

Battery life for days and quick charging

Great fit and easy-to-use design Cons Connectivity issues when using multipoint

Gemini Live features aren't really helpful

Sound took a little tweaking $229 at Best Buy $229 at Google Store $229 at Amazon

Price, availability, and specs

If you're looking to pick up the Pixel Buds Pro 2, they will set you back $230. You can purchase them on Amazon, Best Buy, or through the Google Store itself. The new buds are offered in four colors: Porcelain, Hazel, Wintergreen, and Peony (which I have for this review.) And let's be clear: I love the Peony pink. We need more fun colors in tech.

Specifications Battery Life 8 hours with ANC Noise Cancellation Yes Microphones 3 IP rating IP54 Charging Type-C, Qi wireless Driver size 11mm Dimensions and weight (earbuds) 22.74mm x 23.08mm x 17.03mm; 4.7g Spatial Audio Yes Multipoint support Yes Expand

What I liked about the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2

Comfortable fit, adjustable sound

Right out the gate, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 were super easy to set up; I just had to open the case and have my phone in hand. It was by far the quickest process of any device I've tested, other than the Sony Ult Tower 10 , and I'm a big fan of painless setup.

The first thing that really stood out was the new design. The Pixel Buds Pro 2 are much smaller than their predecessor, which is good. They also have a new wing that is perfect for keeping these little guys in place when you slide them in your ears. In fact, Google made it easy to get the perfect fit, unlike the Pixel Buds Pro , which felt large and clunky — settling them in place was always a struggle.

The stem's addition makes it much easier to get the earbuds in your ear properly, and, more importantly, it keeps them firmly in place. This is, by far, the best addition to the buds. At no point did I worry that they were about to fall out, and I felt perfectly at ease during any vigorous workout.

Once they were in my ears, they were pretty comfortable. I usually pop my buds in before a long walk or a lengthy editing session, so I can wear these buds for several hours before taking a break. Once I found my right size, I actually forgot I was wearing earbuds a few times.

If that does happen frequently, and you worry about how it might damage your ears in the long-term, the Pixel Buds Pro app actually has a Hearing Wellness option that monitors the length of time you've worn and listened to the buds, as well as their volume level. This feature didn't track everything, as I noticed little change after using the buds on my laptop. But if you frequently listen through your phone, this might prove more helpful.

While the buds did shrink, they still have a flat surface, displaying their Google-branded G proudly, and they also feature the new Tensor A1 Chip. The bud's surface is ideal for the gesture controls. The controls are simple and intuitive; they didn't change much from the previous generation. You can easily tap to answer calls and play or pause the buds, double tap to end a call or skip tracks, or triple tap to skip tracks.

Close

The bud's surface area makes it easy to swipe back and forth to change the volume, and it's a simple press and hold to toggle ANC. Bonus points here to Google for making the press and hold customizable; it's up to you which bud, if any of them, controls Gemini. The controls themselves are a little sensitive, and I did find myself accidentally adjusting the volume when I was trying to move my hair out of the way. But other than that, the controls are pretty wonderful.

In terms of fit in general, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 ship with several different ear tips — ranging from extra small to large — to ensure a perfect fit. As someone with small ears, this is great, and I did go back and forth between the smallest two sizes before settling on the right fit for me. The range included should fit most people, but if you were looking for extra large tips, they aren't in the box. The tailored fit is crucial for creating a good seal when wearing the buds, ultimately determining your experience with some of the features, and you can test how good your seal is in the Pixel Buds Pro app.

The ANC on these is pretty solid. It isn't perfect, but it does a great job blocking out most of the sound. As a mother of two kids under 6, these buds were put to the test, and I'd say they came out on top. On a similar note, the passthrough was really impressive. The balance between the earbud sound and the outside world was great, as I was able to take in my surroundings and have conversations with the music still going. Calls were easy to make and accept, and the sound was good on both ends; no complaints there. I also tested video calls on both my Asus Zenbook and the Pixel 8 Pro , and everything sounded as it should.

The sound on the Pixel Buds Pro 2 did take a little tweaking. I wasn't overly impressed with how they sounded out of the box. Admittedly, I'm a heavy bass girl who likes to sink into the music. So, depending on the song, the audio would sound hollow — the bass was understated, and the overall sound was less full. I found this issue particularly in songs like In the Blood by Darren Korn and Ashley Barrett from the Hades Soundtrack and No One Left To Love by ROOS+BERG from Alan Wake 2, though the sound mix on the latter song was better.

However, after I headed into the settings, I adjusted it more to my liking. Adding the heavy bass option definitely helped, and if you wish, you can even customize your setting to have your perfect sound. After some adjustments, I blasted Livingston's Shadow and was more than pleased. I was also pleasantly surprised by Spatial Audio, which is a nice addition this generation. I tested this feature with some 8D mixes on Spotify, and it was great. While it may not be on the same level as headphones, like my Sony WH1000XM4s, it was pretty close.

Finally, we have battery life, which is pretty stellar. I have yet to charge the buds/case. I'm a chronic overcharger, so not putting my case in the wireless charger has been killing me. But I'm happy to report that I could easily get around 8 hours of time out of the bud, and that's with ANC pumping. If I needed a quick top-off at any point, I'd throw them in the case, and before long — around 15 minutes — they'd have enough juice for another round. That's pretty ideal, considering I am sometimes in calls back to back some days, which isn't great for earbud battery life.

Gemini Live