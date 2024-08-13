Summary Google's Pixel Buds Pro 2 bring major updates with a Tensor A1 chip, improved design, and smarter features.

The new earbuds offer advanced noise cancelation, Conversation Detection, and IP54 water resistance for seamless use.

The buds work with Google's new Find My Device network out of the box, but a supported Pixel phone is needed for Clear Calling and Spatial Audio with head tracking.

In 2022, Google struck gold with its first pair of premium wireless earbuds in the original Pixel Buds Pro. Today, the company finally unveiled its follow-up, bringing a revised design, beefed-up internals, and a slew of smart features. Meet the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2.

Launched alongside the Pixel 9 series at the Made by Google 2024 event, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 bring some long-awaited updates to the product. If you’d been waiting to cop them, pre-orders are now open. They will set you back XXX and ship starting September 26, which is a long wait. Availability spans countries like the US, Canada, most of Europe, Australia, and parts of Asia including India. Color options include Porcelain (white), Hazel (dark green), Wintergreen (pastel green), and Peony (hot pink).

Upgrades on all fronts

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 Battery Life 8 hours with ANC Noise Cancellation Yes Microphones 3 IP rating IP54 Charging Type-C, Qi wireless Driver size 11mm Dimensions and weight (earbuds) 22.74mm x 23.08mm x 17.03mm; 4.7g Spatial Audio Yes Multipoint support Yes Expand

The big news is the addition of the Tensor A1 chip for the first time on Pixel earbuds, for audio processing and Google AI. It is claimed to process audio “90 times faster than the speed of sound” (whatever that’s supposed to mean) to help adapt to the environment better, cancel twice as much noise as the first-gen Pixel Buds Pro in mid-frequency ranges, and improve call quality regardless of the phone and earbuds the person on the other side is using.

Weighing under 5g each, the earbuds have been redesigned to be smaller and lighter. With the new twist-to-adjust functionality, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 can be switched from being more comfortable to providing a better fit for exercising. Google’s magical Silent Seal tech has also been upgraded to aid active noise cancelation. 11mm drivers are joined by a new high-frequency chamber for smoother treble and powerful bass.

Another quality-of-life improvement feature on the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 is Conversation Detection, which uses AI to detect when you start speaking to automatically pause the music and switch to transparency mode, and resume the playback and noise cancelation once you are done speaking. Find My Device network is also natively supported to find the earbuds’ precise location on a map as well as to ring them once you’re close. There’s also IP54 water resistance and Qi wireless charging support. Battery life is said to be up to 8 hours with noise canceling enabled.

As with other hardware OEMs, Google is trying to offer an ecosystem experience that is better than the sum of its parts. If you have a compatible Pixel phone, tablet, or watch, you can enjoy seamless playback transitioning between devices, along with Clear Calling and Spatial Audio with head tracking. However, some features require an active internet connection, while others won’t work with Pixel A-series phones.