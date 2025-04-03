Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 $180 $230 Save $50 The Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 improve upon the original with a better fit, better sound, and better battery life. Plus, you get active noise cancelling, and the conversation detection that pauses music when you start talking is absolutely an underrated but handy feature. $180 at Amazon

The Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 launched last September, and they reviewed well. Basically, they are the latest and greatest earbuds from Google, and even though we've seen a few sales at this point, only a couple have hit the all-time low of $180, and that was during the holidays. Well, if you were kicking yourself for missing out the last time the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 hit such a low price, today you're in luck as this awesome pair of buds are currently on sale for $180 at Amazon as a limited-time deal, and you can choose from four different colors.

What's great about the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2

Comfort and sound are at the top of the list

Out of all of the earbuds we've tested, the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 are our favorite for comfort, thanks a wing that keeps them in place while also helping to secure a perfect fit. Hand's down, if you require maximum comfort from your headphones, the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 are at the top of our list.

Then there is the sound, which is just as important as comfort when it comes to earbuds, and thankfully, the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 punch above their weight. Plus, active noise cancelation is built in, ensuring you clearly hear your tunes even in noisy environments.

Another great feature Google has built in detects when you're talking and pauses your music. So any time you're out and about and strike up a conversation while listening to music through your Pixel Buds, the music will stop when you start talking, allowing you to focus on the conversation at hand instead of fiddling with your phone's music controls.

All in all, the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 are some of our favorite earbuds to date thanks to their comfort and sound, and now that you can easily pick up a pair at 22% off, bringing the $230 retail price down to $180, you can save yourself $50 while snagging some of the best wirless earbuds around.