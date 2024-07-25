Summary Google is expected to release Pixel Buds Pro 2 at an upcoming hardware event, featuring improvements in design and battery capacity.

Google's August hardware event is around the corner, and all eyes are on the company's Pixel 9 series and Pixel Watch 3. However, let's not forget that it's been two years since Google released the original Pixel Buds Pro, and the earbuds need a solid refresh, especially with Samsung dropping its Galaxy Buds 3 Pro at this year's Galaxy unpacked event.

So far, leaks and rumors about the Pixel Buds Pro 2 have not yet given us a clear idea of what to expect from Google's next-generation earbuds. The latest leaks gave us hope that Google's designers won't be going the Samsung route with an AirPods-inspired design, instead sticking to a more traditional look. Other leaks hint at a 650mAh battery for the Pixel Buds Pro 2, which is a slight leap from the Pixel Buds Pro's 620mAh.

Pixel Buds Pro 2 will debut in four colors at Google's upcoming hardware event

The folks at Android Headlines have managed to get a sneak peek at the Pixel Buds Pro 2's colors. As the outlet reports, the earbuds will be available in four shades: Charcoal, Porcelain, Aloe, and Hot Pink. That said, these colors are just the start, and Google could add more colors to the lineup as earbuds hit the shelves.