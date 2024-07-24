Summary Google's Pixel Buds Pro 2 are expected to have better battery life and new color options like Raspberry and Mojito.

A Reddit user spotted leaks of the Pixel Buds Pro 2 design, hinting at slight tweaks from its predecessor — a stark contrast to Samsung's recent Galaxy Buds redesign that copied the look of Apple's AirPods stems.

If the leak is to be believed, the charging case will have a larger battery and the buds will have color-coded grills.

Google's flagship launch event is inching closer, with a little over a fortnight left until we get to see the tech giant's latest Pixel 9 series in action.

Alongside the confusing Pixel 9 series, which now includes an XL model and the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, we're expecting Google to share more details about Android 15, advanced AI features, and potentially reveal the Pixel Watch 3 and the second-gen Pixel Buds Pro.

While leaks and rumors about the Pixel 9 series and the Pixel Watch 3 have been pretty widespread, with even Google deciding to chime in, finding information about the Pixel Buds Pro 2 has been like trying to find a lost sock in a dark laundry room. Picking out from the sparse details we've reported on, we're expecting the Pixel Buds Pro 2's case to offer a bigger 650mAh battery, compared to its predecessor's 620mAh cell.

Elsewhere, we're also expecting the buds to be available in the same old Porcelain and Haze (charcoal on the Pixel Buds Pro) colorways, alongside new Raspberry and Mojito color options. Raspberry should complement the leaked Pink Pixel 9 colorway, and we might have just gotten our first look at it through a leaked Amazon listing.

Thanks, Spigen...

Reddit user Living_Series8400 claims that they were searching for a Spigen case for their Pixel Buds on Amazon UK, when they came across a case listing that shows the upcoming Pixel Buds Pro 2 in its upcoming Raspberry colorway (via 9to5Google).

The leaked images indicate that the Pixel Buds Pro 2 will offer an aesthetic and form factor reminiscent to their predecessor, with slight tweaks. The case, overall, looks exactly like its predecessor, though as mentioned earlier, it might house a bigger battery. The buds, however, appear to be sitting flatter in the case, unlike the first-gen Buds Pro, which sit tilted.

Further, the outer grills, which used to be Black in all first-gen Pixel Buds Pro colorways, might now be color coded to the buds' color, offering an overall cleaner and less-contrasting look. Elsewhere, the buds' case will still be USB-C, and can be charged via reverse wireless charging.

Not much else is currently known about the Buds Pro 2, though we're expecting to learn more as we approach August 13's Made by Google event.