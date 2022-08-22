The wireless earbuds market is only getting more competitive, and companies are always jumping in with new releases that are better and cheaper than anything we were listening to before. Nowhere is this more true than in the case of Google's Pixel Buds Pro, the fourth release in the Pixel Buds series, and easily one of the best. Normally, the Buds Pro retail for $200, but right now they're on sale at Amazon for just $175 ($25 off).

When we reviewed the Pixel Buds Pro, Google’s premium ANC wireless earbuds, we really liked them — hence the nearly perfect 9.0 rating. We were already happy to recommend the Pixel Buds Pro at $200 as a solid pair of earbuds, and this $25 discount just makes them that much more appealing.

Google broke its streak of decently mediocre earbuds with this year’s release of the Pixel Buds Pro. The company kept the best aspects of previous Pixel Buds offerings —mainly the good audio quality and solid connectivity — while improving pretty much everything else. Now offering ANC as well as an excellent transparency mode, the Buds Pro let users switch the outer world on or off with a tap.

The Buds Pro massively improve on their predecessors in the battery life department, boasting 7 hours of playtime with ANC on, and 11 hours with ANC off. With a comfortable fit and IPX4 water resistance, these should stand up to any challenge you throw at them — without falling out of your ears, which is a plus. Additionally, the Pixel Buds support multipoint audio for quick switching between connected devices.

There was already a lot to like here for $200, and at $175, the Buds Pro really start looking even more tempting. If you grab this deal, you can rest assured that you bought an incredible pair of earbuds for a bargain price.