Nothing is better than getting lost in your favorite music and letting the world slip away, especially if you're using a nice set of wireless earbuds. But the real world cares little about your leisure, and notifications are an inevitable intrusion into your idle time. Usually, the occasional notification doesn't warrant more than a mere mention, but for some Pixel Buds users, their notifications have gone beyond beneficial.

What's wrong with the Pixel Buds?

The issue happens because Pixel Buds are integrated with Google Assistant. You can do some cool stuff like press and hold your earbud to have Assistant tell you what your notifications are. Because new Pixel Buds users might not be familiar with this functionality, Google audibly tells you after receiving a notification. For some reason, these instructions are recited after every notification for some users.

This first popped up about three years ago but resurfaced last year. It isn't clear what causes the issue or why it affects Pixel Buds users sporadically, but the fix is easy when you find the setting.

How to turn off spoken notifications on your Pixel Buds

To nip these notifications in the bud, you'll change one of the settings for your Google Assistant.

Open the Google app and tap your profile icon in the upper-right corner. Swipe down and select Settings from the profile menu. Close In the Settings menu, tap Google Assistant. Scroll down and select Devices. Close Find and select the affected device. Tap Spoken notifications. Close Flip the toggle. Close

That should take care of the post-notification instructions and let you get back to enjoying your music or movie. If you don't want to turn off the spoken notifications, you can limit them to specific apps.

How to turn off Assistant notifications

Google Assistant, being baked into Android, has several ways to intrude on your life. If you're at your wit's end with Assistant, modify the notifications Google sends from your phone's settings menu.

Navigate to your Settings menu and select Notifications. Tap App settings. Find and select Google. You can turn off all Google-based notifications by flipping the toggle here. Turn off all Assistant notifications or only selected notifications. Close

This should take care of all of your notification issues.

Enjoy your Pixel Buds

Don't let these problems dissuade you from picking up the latest Pixel Buds. If you pick up a pair, get a nice case to go along with them. If you have trouble with Google Assistant, look into turning it off altogether.