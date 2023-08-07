Source: Google Google Pixel Buds A-Series $60 $100 Save $40 Google's Pixel Buds A-Series may not have high-end features like ANC or multipoint connectivity, but at $40 off they deliver solid audio quality at a price that will sound good to any ears. $60 at Amazon $60 at Best Buy

It is way too easy to spend far too much money on audio gear, and while some shoppers will always gravitate towards the most expensive set of earbuds they can find, for plenty of us, a good set of cheap earbuds is all we need to get through the daily grind. Sure, fancy features like noise cancelation and wireless charging are nice, but if you're just looking for a solid pair of wireless earbuds that sound good and fit comfortably, then this may be the deal for you. The Pixel Buds A-Series, Google's budget-friendly set of wireless buds, just hit their lowest price ever of $60.

Why the Google Pixel Buds A-Series are worth your money

While the A-Series nixes some of the more premium features you'll find with the Pixel Buds Pro, when it comes to what matters most — sound quality — this option delivers just as well. At the core, the A-Series offers a similar experience thanks to 12mm drivers in each bud that offer a good range of highs, mids, and lows. They also support both AAC and SBC audio codecs, the same you'll get with the Pixel Buds Pro. You may not be able to enjoy active noise cancelation with the A-Series, but the good news is you aren't sacrificing on audio quality in its absence.

Design-wise the A-Series isn't much different either, offering a slightly lighter and less bulky feel over the pricier Pixel Buds Pro. They fit snug and are quite comfortable to wear, with each bud only weighing 5.1 grams. A unique little "spatial vent" allows a bit of ambient noise to come through while helping your music have a "fuller" feel, and Adaptive Sound actively adjusts the volume of your buds depending on your environment. It's not a substitute for the ambient modes you'd find on other earbuds, but it's a good addition to help you stay aware of your surroundings.

Of course, if you've got an Android or Google phone you'll be able to use Google Assistant. A pair of beamforming mics help clean up any background noise, so these make a good set of earbuds for calls — especially if you're on a budget.

A couple downsides, however, are the battery life and the lack of any wireless charging capabilities. With about 5 hours of endurance on a single charge, the PIxel Buds A-Series are great for use in short bursts such as during a workout, but don't expect all-day listening. The lack of wireless charging may also be a bit restrictive, as you'll need an available USB-C cable and port to plug in when they need a jump. The case itself does hold 25 hours of backup life, however, so as long as that's around you're good to go.

While they'd be a tougher pair of buds to recommend at their normal $100 price tag, at $40 off the Pixel Buds A-Series earbuds are an obvious purchase if you just need something basic. The sound quality delivers on par with the rest of the Pixel Buds family, and both the design and fit are fantastic for day-to-day use. There are definitely worse options that are more expensive than the PIxel Buds A-Series, and for $60 you won't be disappointed.