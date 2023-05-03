The Google Pixel 7a's arrival is barely a secret at this point. Google India pretty much confirmed the launch for May 11, a day after the phone is rumored to be unveiled at Google I/O 2023. Just a week out from the phone's release — which will reportedly be available in a Sky Blue version — a series of images has revealed the possible release of the Pixel Buds A-Series in that same color to match the Pixel 7a.

Marketing images showing Google's budget-ranged earbuds in Sky Blue were obtained by German tech site WinFuture. The publication clarified that this is merely a newer color of the existing Pixel Buds A-Series and not a full-blown upgrade.

2 Images

Close

Given that Google loves to offer pre-order or early bird bonuses, it's certainly possible that the Sky Blue Pixel 7a and the new Sky Blue Pixel Buds A-Series will be bundled, possibly at a discount. For those interested in purchasing the earbuds standalone, we don't see Google straying from the $99 price tag for the Pixel Buds A-Series in the new colorway.

2 Images

Close

Unlike past editions, this year's Google I/O will only take place on a single day, i.e., May 10. To make the schedule easier to follow, the company is dividing the day into four sections — mobile, web, AI, and cloud. As for mobile, Google is almost certain to unwrap the Pixel 7a, as we've already touched on above, but rumors indicate that we will also be treated to the Pixel Fold's launch.

In the meantime, you can already pick up the two-year old earbuds in their boring old colorways if you don't care for Sky Blue.