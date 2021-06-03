Read update Long-term impressions

Good true wireless earbuds are a dime a dozen anymore. Companies like Samsung, Sony, and Jabra pump out new pairs all the time, and even cheap earbuds can be very good these days. Google's Pixel Buds A-Series clock in at $99, planting them somewhere In the mid-range. They don't come with high-end trappings like ANC or wireless charging — that's what the upcoming Pixel Buds Pro are for — but their good sound quality and unique design mean they're worth a look the next time you need some new buds.

Design, hardware, what's in the box

The Pixel Buds A-Series are so physically similar to 2020's Pixel Buds that they each fit comfortably in the other's case. The cases don't actually work interchangeably — the charging pins are slightly different — but both the cases and the buds are very nearly identical. I loved the way the last buds looked, so that's a win in my book.

The A-Series come in just two colors, white or green, and the insides of their cases match (as opposed to 2020's, which came in four colors that all shared the same black-and-white case).

The case has a single charging indicator light, located on the outside. When the case is open, the light reflects the buds' battery level; closed, it indicates how much juice is left in the case itself. When the battery level is lower, the light is orange. White means it's nearly full. The A-Series also ditch wireless charging, topping up only over USB-C. This is one of the biggest faults in the A-Series, in my opinion, but it's a pretty minor one in practice. I have USB-C chargers everywhere.

On the whole, the A-Series share the same charming, Googley look and feel as the 2020 Pixel Buds; they even inherit features like in-ear detection, single earbud playback, and IPX4 water resistance, which should be enough to keep sweat from damaging them. The Pixel Buds Pro bear a clear resemblance to the A-Series, as well, though the Pro buds are bulkier and don't have the same stabilizing fins.

In the A-Series's tiny little box, you'll find the buds and case, replacement ear tips in a matching color, a USB-A-to-USB-C cable, and the normal literature.

Sound quality, features, battery life

The Pixel Buds A-Series sound just like the Pixel Buds 2020: they have the same 12-millimeter drivers and "spatial vent" that helps sell the feeling of a wider soundstage and lets in some ambient sound. That's good news, because last year's earbuds sound great. Highs are clear, mids are full, and bass is typical of high-end true wireless earbuds (read: pretty good). You still can't fine-tune EQ settings, but the A-series do offer a bass boost function. There's no aptX or LDAC support, though, if that's a priority for you.

I'm torn about the vent. Google says it's to prevent the plugged ear feeling that can come with wearing earbuds, but that's not something that's ever bothered me. Still, these things are really comfortable (provided the stabilizing fin doesn't jab you like it does some people), and being able to hear some of your surroundings is useful outdoors or in a work environment where you need to stay aware. But it also means you'll need to crank the volume higher than you otherwise would to block out the din of the coffee shop or gym, which can be rough on your ears. The Pixel Buds Pro don't share this vented design. If you value blocking external sound, those will likely be the Google buds for you — they're the company's only pair with ANC to date.

My single biggest gripe about both the 2020 Pixel Buds and thePixel Buds A-Series is a persistent popping and hissing audible in the right earbud when media is playing at low volumes. But it's definitely quieter in the newer pair, and Google insists not everybody will be able to hear it. I don't know whether that's actually true, but the problem is a lot easier to live with at $99 than at $179. Still, it's obnoxious Google hasn't been able to iron this out with updates.

The 2020 Pixel Buds had sensors in each earbud to "detect speech through the vibrations of your jawbone," which ostensibly helped cut out background noise when you're on a call. The A-Series don't have those sensors, but they're still totally fine for voice calls. They're actually my go-to earbuds for the many Google Meet calls we have at AP — they're very low-profile, so they're not easy to see on camera. Being able to hear my environment relatively clearly is a plus, too.

Battery life is mediocre.

You can still call up the Google Assistant with a hey Google or by pressing and holding on either earbud to speak, a feature I was worried wouldn't make the jump from premium to mid-range. That's undeniably cool, but I wish the volume controls had also made it over to the A-Series. As is, you can't adjust volume on the earbuds without taking your phone out. (We're excited to see gesture controls make a comeback in the Pixel Buds Pro.)

The A-Series support Fast Pair, which is increasingly common but still appreciated. On Pixel phones, all you have to do is open up the A-Series's case near your phone, tap to connect, and you're done — Pixel Buds software integration is baked into Google's phones. Fast Pair works with non-Pixels, too, but you'll need to install the Pixel Buds app during setup to tweak the Buds' more advanced settings.

Battery life is mediocre: about five hours of listening on the buds, plus three or so full charges in the case. That's competitive with Apple's base-model AirPods, sure, but there are scads of options around this price from brands like Samsung and Sony that last longer. I've been using the A-Series several times a week for nearly a year, and I can say that I haven't noticed their battery life shift much — though I don't often wear them for more than an hour or two at a time.

Should you buy them?

Maybe. The Pixel Buds A-Series cost $99, and, like the Pixel a phones from which they borrow their name, they take a lot of what was good about the prior flagship — the 2020 Pixel Buds — and jam it into a similar-looking package with some nice-to-have features stripped out. Here, that means no wireless charging and simpler touch controls, which feel like reasonable compromises weighed against the 2020 model's $179 MSRP.

The forthcoming Pixel Buds Pro are set to offer both ANC and much better battery life than the A-Series manage — seven to 11 hours on a charge with ANC on or off, respectively, to the A-Series's paltry five hours. If you can afford to drop $200 on Google earbuds, it's probably worth waiting on the Pro.

Unlike Google's mid-range phones, which are easy to recommend to almost anyone, the Pixel Buds A-Series probably won't ever be my go-to recommendation for a less techy friend or relative. They're good earbuds — but irrespective of the new Pixel Buds Pro, other $100 earbuds have better battery life and block more ambient noise. If those are things you really don't care about (or if you're as infatuated with Google's hardware design as I am), go ahead and grab these.

Buy them if:

Hearing the world around you through your earbuds is a positive.

The Pixel Buds Pro's improved feature set doesn't seem worth double the money to you.

Don't buy them if:

You want thorough sound isolation.

Faint hissing would drive you nuts in $99 earbuds.

FAQ

Q: How do the Pixel Buds A-Series compare to the Pixel Buds (2020)?

The Pixel Buds A-Series are largely similar to the company's prior true wireless earbuds, simply called Pixel Buds. Compared to 2020's model, the A-Series have identical sound and battery life, and look and feel very similar as well. The 2020 Pixel Buds have better controls, though, allowing you to change your media's volume by swiping on the buds' touch pads. Their case also supports wireless charging; the A-Series's does not.

Q: How do the Pixel Buds A-Series compare to the Pixel Buds Pro?

Pixel Buds Pro aren't yet available, but they're set to launch in July for $200. At twice the cost of the Pixel Buds A-Series, they have a new design that doesn't include Google's spatial vent that lets in ambient sound — plus active noise cancellation, which should make for an entirely different listening experience. Their battery life is much improved, as well, at seven to 11 hours (the A-Series manage about five hours between charges), and their case supports wireless charging. The Pro buds will be larger than the A-Series, though, which could make for an uncomfortable fit for those with smaller ears.

Q: How do the Pixel Buds A-Series compare to the Samsung Galaxy Buds2?

The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 launched at an MSRP of $150, but it's not unusual to see them going for about $100 lately, making them competitive with the Pixel Buds A-Series. Both pairs of earbuds have good sound quality, but the Buds2 offer active noise cancellation and considerably better battery life of up to 10 hours per charge. For most people, the Galaxy Buds2 will probably be better earbuds overall. But a small percentage of users have reported skin irritation after using the Samsung earbuds, possibly due to nickel sensitivity. Give them a shot — just be prepared to return them if they're uncomfortable.

