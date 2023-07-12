Source: Google Google Pixel Buds A-Series $60 $100 Save $40 The Google Pixel Buds A-Series has been available for a couple of years now. But these budget earbuds have received a new lease of life with the launch of additional color variants in 2022. For just $60, this is comfortably the best deal on these Google-branded earbuds we've seen yet. $60 at Amazon

Although it isn't the latest set of earbuds on the scene, the Google Pixel Buds A-Series is ideal for people on a budget, and it has the right hardware to back up its price tag. This Prime Day, these affordable earbuds by Google have dropped to their lowest price ever, costing only $60. We've seen the price come down to as low as $80 in the past month, but this one certainly takes the cake in terms of savings. Much like some of the best earbud deals for Prime Day, this one is exclusive to Prime subscribers.

Why the Google Pixel Buds A-Series is an excellent value this Prime Day

It's been over two years since its first launch, but the Pixel Buds A-Series has continuously received software updates, with Google even introducing a new color last year to spice things up amidst the rising competition in the segment. Nevertheless, the Pixel Buds A-Series has remained one of our favorites because they're brand-name earbuds that cost a fraction of their budget counterparts.

The Pixel Buds A-Series include three ear tip sizes, ensuring optimum comfort for all listeners. Perhaps one of these earbuds' best features is support for hands-free "Hey, Google" commands via Google Assistant. Fast Pair is available, too, allowing you to instantly pair them with a Google Pixel or any other compatible Android phone. We also love Adaptive Sound, which can adjust the earbuds' volume based on the listener's environment. Per Google, the provided charging case can offer a combined playtime of 24 hours, and each charge can offer up to 5 hours of music/media or 2.5 hours of calls.

Overall, for just $60, the Pixel Buds A-Series offers immense value, and 40% discounts on brand-name products don't come around often. If you're not a Prime subscriber yet, this is perhaps the right time to become one and benefit from some of the steepest discounts on electronics you'll find all year (plus Black Friday). If you're considering an alternative to the Pixel Buds A-Series in the same price range, we recommend checking out JBL's sale on a wide range of sub-$60 earbuds for Prime Day.