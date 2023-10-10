Source: Google Google Pixel Buds A-Series $59 $99 Save $40 While the Pixel Buds A-Series are an exciting prospect at $99, this Amazon Prime Big Deal Days discount brings it down to just $59, a 40% markdown. This is the lowest price we've seen on these earbuds since early August, making it an unmissable deal this shopping holiday. $59 at Amazon

The Google Pixel Buds A-Series are among the best budget wireless earbuds. Although they lack the bells and whistles of the Pixel Buds Pro, the price tag makes them more accessible to the masses. These earbuds are now even cheaper as part of the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale.

Amazon Prime subscribers can fetch the low-cost Google earbuds at a remarkable 40% markdown, bringing them down to just $59. The Pixel Buds A-Series are already quite affordable at its regular retail price of $99. But this new Prime-exclusive deal makes it an even better buy for those on the market for a set of cheap wireless earbuds during Amazon's fall Prime Day festivities.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel Buds A-Series

Much like Google does with its Pixel phones, the Pixel Buds A-Series are designed to offer decent sound quality without breaking the bank. As a bonus, customers also get some add-ons like Fast Pair, enabling Pixel phone owners to bring these earbuds (with the charging case) near the device and have them paired in a few seconds. We also like that these earbuds support playback on practically any device with Bluetooth 4.0 and up, including iPhones.

While the battery life is not the best in the business, you can eke out around five hours of runtime with each charge. Meanwhile, the case carries three additional charges, meaning you should be covered for up to a day's use. A stabilizer arc/fin is included on both earbuds to ensure they stay in place throughout the day without much discomfort. Buyers will also find three different sizes of ear tips with the Pixel Buds A-Series.

We love the inclusion of features like Adaptive Sound, which can automatically decrease or increase the volume on the Pixel Buds A-Series based on the environment you're in. Pixel device owners will find settings for the Pixel Buds A-Series built-in within Settings, while non-Pixel Android phones can download the Pixel Buds app from the Play Store to control its functionality just as easily.

Shoppers with a slightly larger budget can check out the Pixel Buds Pro, which adds features like ANC on top of a seven-hour battery life runtime per charge. If you're looking for something outside the Pixel Buds series, we recommend keeping an eye on our frequently updated earbuds and headphones deals page, where you can find Prime Day deals on headphones ranging from brands like Sony, Bose, Sennheiser, to name a few.