Source: Google Google Pixel Buds A-Series 7.5 / 10 $80 $100 Save $20 The Pixel Buds A-Series aren't packed with high-end features like ANC, but they do offer great performance at a budget-friendly price. They're light and comfortable, they sound great, and they're even more affordable with today's discount. $80 at Amazon $80 at Best Buy $80 at Google Store

Comfort and sound quality. For all the talk about high-end features like ANC and multipoint connectivity, when it comes to determining the best wireless earbuds for you, these are two aspects that should carry the most weight — are they comfortable enough to wear for long periods of time, and do they sound good enough that you'll actually want to? The Google Pixel Buds A-Series really nail these two things, and do so at a very attractive price point. The earbuds typically cost $100, but today they are on sale for just $80.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel Buds A-Series wireless earbuds

The A-Series Buds are our current pick for the best wireless earbuds for Google Pixel 7a owners, because just like the budget handset, they aim to deliver similar performance to their (previous-gen) flagship counterpart at a fraction of the price. In our review, we noted that the A-Series earbuds sound a lot like the Pixel Buds 2020, which makes sense given that they share the same 12-millimeter drivers. The sound is crisp and clear, with bass typical of high-end earbuds. Combine this with the lightweight, low-profile design, and you have the makings of a solid pair of mid-range, in-ear headphones.

As for features, the A-Series obviously support Google Assistant, and you can activate it by simply saying "Hey Google," or by pressing and holding either earbud. They also support Fast Pair, and if you have a Pixel phone, all you have to do is open the charging case near it, and tap to connect. In-ear detection and single earbud playback are here too, as is IPX4 water resistance for sweat protection during workouts. That's about where the list stops, though. There's no ANC or multipoint connectivity, and the case doesn't support wireless charging. Battery life is also a bit disappointing, coming in at just 5 hours, which is low considering there is no active noise cancellation onboard.

If you can't stand ambient sound, then ANC is likely a must-have feature, and these earbuds are probably not for you. But if you want a pair of low-profile earbuds that sound great and won't break the bank, the A-Series are a really solid option. If you're a Pixel owner, or a fan of Google hardware, this $80 deal is a no-brainer. For everyone else, you should at least consider grabbing these earbuds, while you can, at this price.