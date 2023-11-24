Google Pixel Buds A-Series $60 $100 Save $40 The Google Pixel Buds A-Series wireless earbuds offer great sound and decent battery life for less than a fraction of the price. And now they're even cheaper with a shocking 40% off this Black Friday. $60 at Amazon $60 at Best Buy

Pay attention to music lovers on a budget; you're in for a treat! If you've wanted a pair of decent earbuds from a reputable brand without emptying your wallet, now's your chance. In one of the best Black Friday deals, the Google Pixel Buds A-Series wireless earbuds are available for a whopping 40% off this Black Friday, bringing the price down to $60 from the original $100.

This takes the headphones from mid-tier to pocket-friendly range, so you're getting the same pro features for a much cheaper price. But can something this cheap actually be any good?

Why you should buy the Pixel Buds A-Series wireless earbuds

Don't let the low price fool you. Google is one of the biggest names in the tech world, so you're guaranteed to get good stuff. Despite the steep discount, these Pixel Buds offer excellent audio with support for both AAC and SBC audio codecs, similar to their premium version, the Pixel Buds Pro.

You'll particularly love these if you listen to music on the move. Their Adaptive Sound feature automatically adjusts the volume as you change your surroundings, so you don't have to fiddle with tricky controls in the midst of a crowd.

The five-hour battery life isn't too impressive, but it's more than enough for everyday stuff like commutes. A few other things you miss out on are the ANC and wireless charging features. If you're a casual listener looking for budget-friendly earbuds with good sound quality, grab these ASAP, especially now that they're under $60. This is undoubtedly one of the best Black Friday audio deals, so snag it before it's gone!