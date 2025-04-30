Google Pixel Buds A-Series $59 $99 Save $40 The Pixel Buds A-Series don’t have noise canceling and the battery is just okay, but the sound quality makes up for it. At $59, it’s hard to find a better pair of wireless earbuds in this price range—they're a solid deal all around. $59 at Amazon

If you're on the hunt for a solid pair of earbuds that won't break the bank, the Google Pixel Buds A-Series might just be your best bet. These little guys prove you don’t have to drop a ton of cash to get great sound. They’ve got a crisp, full audio Google is known for, all packed into a comfy, stay-put design that won’t budge, even when you’re on the move. Basically, you’re getting a taste of premium features without the premium price tag.

Now priced at just $59, down from the original $99, the Pixel Buds A-Series look like an even sweeter deal. If you're after a no-fuss pair of wireless earbuds that cover all the basics without blowing your budget, these are definitely worth a look. The 40% discount is for the Clearly White and Sea color options.

Why the Google Pixel Buds A-Series earbuds are worth your money

Even though they’ve been around for a bit, the Pixel Buds A-Series still hold their ground as a solid pick for wireless audio. When they first dropped, they scored 7.5 out of 10 in our review. We especially praised the sound quality, smooth Google Assistant integration, and the comfy fit that doesn’t wear out your ears.

They automatically adjust the volume based on what’s going on around you. So, whether you’re cruising through a quiet commute or weaving through a noisy street, you’re not constantly fiddling with the volume.

The Pixel Buds A-Series deliver a surprisingly punchy sound, and they stay put without cramming your ears. They're sweatproof too (thanks to their IPX4 rating), so workouts or sudden downpours won't faze them. As for battery life, they’ll easily get you through a full day of use, though you’ll probably want to top them off if you’re planning anything longer.

With their built-in “stabilizer arc," the earbuds are designed to keep them locked in place without feeling bulky. They also feature touch controls, letting you play or pause music, skip tracks, or answer calls with a few simple taps.

That said, there’s no touch-based volume control on the buds themselves. If you want to turn things up or down, you’ll either have to ask Google Assistant or tweak it manually from your phone. Sure, they skip out on fancy extras like wireless charging and active noise cancellation, but what they do offer makes them a smart pick for the price.