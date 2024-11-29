Google Pixel Buds A-Series Wireless Earbuds $49 $99 Save $50 The Pixel Buds A-Series may skip on Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and have average battery life, but they make up for it with solid sound quality. At just $49 for Black Friday, they offer amazing value in the wireless earbuds game. $49 at Amazon

The Google Pixel Buds A-Series are a great way to dive into premium sound without breaking the bank. And this Black Friday, they’re hitting their lowest price ever, making them an even sweeter deal.

The Pixel Buds A-Series are going for just $49 right now, saving you $50 off the usual price. Just keep in mind that this deal is only for the Clearly White color. The Dark Olive, Sea, and Charcoal versions are also on sale, but they're priced at $59.

What's great about the Google Pixel Buds A-Series?

In our review, the Pixel Buds A-Series scored 7.5/10, and they're among our favorite budget wireless earbuds. Our own Taylor Kerns pointed out that they offer crisp highs, rich mids, and decent bass. But don’t expect top-tier sound if you’re used to high-end earphones.

These buds are super light, comfy, and pack great sound for the price, with solid call quality to keep you connected wherever you are. They also feature adaptive sound, adjusting volume based on your surroundings, and you can easily track them if they go missing.

Plus, with Google Assistant built in, you can control your tunes, get directions, check notifications, and more—all without touching your phone. That said, the absence of onboard volume controls gives the earbuds a bit of a quirky feel. While the Pixel Buds A-Series don’t have customizable EQ settings, they do pack a Bass Boost feature to kick up the low-end.

In terms of battery life, the Pixel Buds A-Series give you up to five hours of playtime on a single charge, and with the case, you get a total of 24 hours. They’re also IPX4 rated, meaning they’re sweat and water-resistant, so you can take them through workouts or bad weather without worry.

The Pixel Buds A-Series might not be the top of the line in audio tech, but they deliver solid performance for everyday listeners. While they don’t have wireless charging or onboard controls, they’re still a great deal—especially with the current discount.