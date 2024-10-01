Google's latest Pixel Buds Pro 2 are out. AP's Sara Gitkos tested them and came away impressed, calling them "a bright spot in a dull market." I have to agree: I've been using the Buds Pro 2 for a couple of weeks, and I think they're my new favorite earbuds.

But these great new buds got us reminiscing — it wasn't always like this. Google's first crack at making Pixel-branded earbuds was a pair of surprisingly mediocre, regularly frustrating neckbuds (AP's review was simply titled Google Pixel Buds review: Pass). In the spirit of recognizing just how far Google's earbuds have come over the past seven years, we've rounded up the ways Google's earliest earbuds failed hardest. Here are the four worst things about 2017's Pixel Buds.

4 Google missed the true wireless boat

Source: Google

When the original Pixel Buds were released in 2017, so-called "neckbuds" — wireless earbuds whose two halves are connected by a wire that sits behind the wearer's neck — were more prevalent than they are now. But true wireless earbuds were already off and running, with companies like Jabra, JBL, and Apple beating Google to market with wireless buds sans the awkward neckband.

For Google's fledgling hardware division, missing the true-wireless boat with the first-generation Pixel Buds wasn't a great look. It would've been one thing if they were good neckbuds, but even by 2017 standards, they really weren't.

Google released its first true wireless earbuds, also called Pixel Buds, in 2020, about two and a half years after the first-generation Pixel Buds.

3 Crummy battery life

For earbuds to be great, they need to offer high-quality audio, a secure and comfortable fit, and long battery life. The bar for each of those criteria will vary from person to person, but by most standards, Google's first Pixel Buds missed the mark on at least two of them.

Battery life was a real sore spot. Though the original Pixel Buds didn't offer battery-hogging features like active noise cancelation or always-on Okay Google detection, they were still rated at just five hours of playback per charge and often fell short of that figure. That would've been okay for true wireless earbuds circa 2017, but similar wireless earbuds released around the same time could manage six, seven, and even eight hours of playback time on a single charge.

2 A bizarre, finnicky fit

Source: Google

Getting a good fit on the 2017 Pixel Buds was frustrating. The wire that connected the buds' two halves also ran through each bud in such a way that it formed a sort of stabilizing loop. On the one hand, it was an infinitely customizable option — you could make the loop as large or as small as it needed to be.

But that setup was also prone to shifting around, which meant that you had to readjust the buds' fit regularly to keep them where they needed to be. This was especially frustrating considering the first Pixel Buds didn't have silicone ear tips, instead sitting loosely inside your ear and depending entirely on the fabric loop to hold them in place.

1 Cumbersome carrying case

Source: Google

Google did miss the true wireless bandwagon the first time around, but its original Pixel Buds borrowed a key component of the true wireless experience. The neckbuds themselves didn't have a USB port for charging like many competing options did, instead shipping with a pocket-friendly charging case.

The case, though, was bad; former AP editor-in-chief David Ruddock wrote at the time that the case was "one of the most frustrating, badly-designed products I've seen in a while." It was a small clamshell with a USB-C port, covered in fabric that collected dirt and grime over time. Worst of all, to situate the buds in the case to charge, you had to awkwardly loop their wire around in a circle or else the case wouldn't close. Terrible.

Google's got this earbud thing down

Back in 2017, AP's Pixel Buds review said that Google's first earbuds "don't sound especially great, they aren't very comfortable, the charging case design is terrible, battery life is unremarkable, and it's clear that fully wireless earbuds are the way forward."

What a difference a few years makes. The Pixel Buds Pro 2 are Google's fifth pair of wireless earbuds, and by now, the company's got it down to a science. The latest Pixel Buds offer great battery life at up to eight hours of listening with ANC on, plus solid audio quality and a killer passthrough mode, all in a comfortable, ear-friendly form factor. The 2017 Pixel Buds were a particularly rough first-generation product, but Google got there eventually.