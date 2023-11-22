With Black Friday sales already in full swing, it's the best time of year to shop for all your favorite tech, including headphones. The best Black Friday audio deals are brimming with discounts on all types of headphones. Over-the-ear, on-ear, workout headphones, active noise-canceling (ANC) earbuds, budget devices, you name it, are on sale on Black Friday. But just because a pair of fancy headphones is on sale doesn't mean you should buy them if you don't need the features they offer. ANC earbuds may be the biggest perpetrators of this issue, and it can often cause you to spend money you don't need to.

ANC earbuds are often looked at as the ace-in-the-hole

Many of the best ANC earbuds are often considered the holy grail of portable audio devices. After all, they can sound amazing and give you the ability to tune out surrounding noises — compelling features that make ANC earbuds an easy sell. However, ANC has its time and place, and for the average earbud user, you don't really need ANC to have a good listening experience.

ANC is less useful than you think

ANC's main draw is the isolation it gives you, allowing you to really listen to what you have pumped into your earbuds, but effectively shutting off the world around you isn't applicable in as many situations as you may think. Sure, if you're on a plane, and you want to drown out that noisy engine hum, then yeah, ANC will do just that. But think of how many situations you need to eliminate noise from the outside world completely. In your day-to-day life, you don't need that feature that often. If you're using a feature less than 5% of the time you use a device, I would argue that you've bought the wrong device.

Google's Pixel Buds A-Series are amazing for most people

It can be very tempting to overspend on audio gear. However, not everyone needs the most expensive set of earbuds available in the market. For many of us, an affordable pair of earbuds that sound good and fit comfortably is more than enough for our daily use. While noise cancelation and wireless charging features are desirable, they are not essential. If you are looking for a decent pair of wireless earbuds, then you may be interested in the Google Pixel Buds A-Series. Google's budget-friendly wireless buds are now available at their lowest price ever of $59.

If you want earbuds that provide top-notch sound quality but don't want to break the bank, the A-Series is the way to go. Although it may not boast some of the premium features available on the Pixel Buds Pro, the A-Series earbuds still deliver a remarkable audio experience, thanks to the 12mm drivers in each bud that provide an excellent range of highs, mids, and lows. What's more, the A-Series earbuds support both AAC and SBC audio codecs, just like the Pixel Buds Pro. And while they don't have active noise cancelation, it doesn't mean you'll have to compromise on audio quality. So, if you're after high-quality sound and affordability, look no further than the A-Series earbuds.

The A-Series earbuds don't differ much from the pricier Pixel Buds Pro in terms of design, but they offer a lighter and less bulky feel. The earbuds fit snugly and comfortably in your ears, each bud weighing only 5.1 grams. The unique "spatial vent" feature allows ambient noise to come through, providing a fuller music experience, while the Adaptive Sound feature adjusts the volume of your music based on your surroundings. Although it's not a substitute for ambient modes on other earbuds, it's a great addition that helps you stay aware of your environment.