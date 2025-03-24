Summary The latest March Android 15 Pixel Feature Drop delivers significant updates to features like Do Not Disturb, Gboard, and Gemini, but has also introduced a bug affecting automatic dark mode scheduling.

Pixel users are reporting that the "sunset to sunrise" dark mode feature is malfunctioning after the update, with the bug affecting a range of Pixel devices and both stable Android 15 and some Android 16 beta users.

While Google has acknowledged the issue, a permanent fix is pending, and users are advised to use custom time scheduling for dark mode as a temporary workaround.

Google's March Android 15 Pixel Feature Drop started rolling out earlier this month, bringing a trove of updates with what might just be the last Android 15-based Pixel Feature Drop.

The update finally makes the long-awaited modes for Do Not Disturb official, complete with enhancements to Gboard, Gemini, Pixel Recorder, Pixel Screenshots, and more.

Inadvertently, though, the update seems to have also introduced an annoying bug for those who prefer to use light mode on their Pixel device during the day, and dark mode during the afterhours.

For those unaware, your Pixel device can automatically go into a system-wide dark mode depending on custom timings. Alternatively, users can also set their device to go into dark mode after sunset, with it automatically reverting to light mode during sunrise. The setting, which first rolled out with Android 11, is accessible via Settings → Display & touch → Dark theme → Schedule → Turns on from sunset to sunrise.

After updating to the March Pixel Feature Drop, several users have reported issues with the automatic feature, even though manually toggling in and out of dark theme works as intended (via TechIssuesToday).

There's a temporary fix, but your mileage may vary

User brac20 indicated that the bug is affecting their Pixel 8 Pro, while several others under the post also confirmed the bug's presence on devices like the Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Pixel 6 Pro, and many more.

Apart from stable Android 15 users, it also seems to be affecting a subset of Android 16 beta users. Complaints about the bug have made their way to Google's community threads and IssueTracker, with Google seemingly aware of the bug. "Thanks for reporting this issue. We have passed this to the development team and will update this issue with more information as it becomes available," wrote a Google engineer.

Elsewhere, some users have reported successfully squashing the bug by switching the dark mode schedule to a custom time and then switching back. Others, however, report that this only temporarily fixed the issue for them. It is currently unclear how soon Google might be able to fix the issue. In the meantime, scheduling dark mode for a custom time duration may be the best course of action.